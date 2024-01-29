The All-Jim Harbaugh era team: Offense

The Jim Harbaugh era had its up and downs, but it was never short on excitement. From his recruiting stories to a horrible 2020 season to the National Championship, Harbaugh definitely gave fans of the Michigan Wolverines a wild ride.

But that ride is over now, and it is Sherrone Moore’s time to shine. But before we usher in the new era, we take a look back at our All-Offense team under Harbaugh.

Quarterback - J.J. McCarthy

Who else would it be? McCarthy went 22-1 as a starter for .957 winning percentage. That is tops of any quarterback in the last decade with at least 20 starts. Better than Trevor Lawrence, Tua Tagovailoa, Jameis Winston and Deshaun Watson — that is a pretty good list to top.

It was more than just his record, though. He was a great leader, and by all accounts an even better person. His teammates trusted nhim and when they needed him to make a play, he was able to do that more often than not. His numbers aren’t the best ever, but he won and was incredibly efficient doing it. He is not only the best during Harbaugh’s tenure, but one of the best to ever don the winged helmet.

Running Back - Blake Corum

Another no brainer. Corum had an incredible 2022 season before he got hurt, and was arguably better in 2023. Corum scored a Michigan record 27 touchdowns and broke Anthony Thomas’ all-time rushing touchdown record with an overtime score against Alabama in the Rose Bowl.

Corum was the toughest guy out there and wasn’t going to be denied of a natty this year. He was a monster inside the 10-yard line and was the heart and soul of the offense. He is going to missed, but will never be forgotten.

Tight End - Jake Butt and Luke Schoonmaker

Butt played two years for Harbaugh, while Schoonmaker played his whole college career under him. Butt was great and one of the best tight ends to ever play for Michigan, finishing his career with 1,646 yards and 11 touchdowns. He was especially great under Harbaugh, as he caught 97 passes for 1,190 yards and seven touchdowns in his two seasons with him.

Schoonmaker was a great player in his own right for the Wolverines. He came alive his last two years, grabbing 42 passes for 585 yards and six touchdowns. He was as reliable a target as they come.

Wide Receivers - Nico Collins, Donovan Peoples-Jones, Roman Wilson

Collins shined during his last two years with 75 catches for 1,361 yards and 13 touchdowns. He has turned into a solid professional player for the Houston Texans, but he showed those flashes throughout his college career.

Peoples-Jones was a productive receiver in each of his three years at Michigan, but his best year came in 2018 when he caught 47 passes for 612 yards and eight touchdowns. He added six more touchdowns in his junior year in 2019.

Wilson was McCarthy’s most reliable wide receiver in 2023 with 48 receptions for 789 yards and 12 touchdowns. Wilson ended his career with 107 catches for 1,707 yards and 20 touchdowns.

Offensive Line - Zak Zinter, Olusegun Oluwatimi, Jon Runyan Jr., Cesar Ruiz and Trevor Keegan

Honestly, you could list the whole offensive line from the last three seasons and you couldn’t go wrong. This position was the toughest to choose from, but we narrowed it down to five. Arguments could be made for so many players.

Zinter was the anchor the last three seasons and was rewarded by being named a unanimous All-American. Unfortunately, he broke his leg against Ohio State and had to miss the playoffs, but he was still one of the most accomplished lineman for Michigan under Harbaugh’s watch.

Oluwatimi played just one year in Ann Arbor, but won both the Rimington and Outland awards for top center and interior lineman in the country. He was a force in the 2022 season for the Wolverines and is now on the Seattle Seahawks.

Runyan Jr. was a legacy, but definitely paved his own way at Michigan. He was a two-time All-Big Ten first-teamer and anchored the line early on for Harbaugh. He’s had a pretty decent pro career up to this point with Green Bay.

Ruiz was the best center for Michigan up until Oluwatimi transferred in. Ruiz was named the best pass blocking venter by Pro Football Focus his junior season; he allowed only eight quarterback pressures in 447 snaps.

Keegan was another cog in the National Championship team this season. He had a great 2023 season, which followed a 2022 season that saw him earn first-team All-Big Ten honors by both the coaches and media.

