 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Big House Bleachers: Top moments from the Jim Harbaugh era, predicting Michigan’s 2024 defensive depth chart

Matt and Mike reflect on some of Jim Harbaugh’s top moments with the program and discuss the recent hire of Sherrone Moore.

By Matt Hartwell
/ new
NCAA Football: Big Ten Football Championship-Iowa vs Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports
Matt Hartwell Matt covers all things Michigan football related for Maize n Brew and runs the social media accounts.

In the latest episode of the Big House Bleachers podcast, Michael and Matt unpack a whirlwind week for Michigan football — Jim Harbaugh leaves for the Chargers, Sherrone Moore is hired as the new head coach, and much more.

Later, the boys discuss potential candidates for the open positions on Moore’s staff, reminisce on their top-10 favorite moments of the Harbaugh era, and predict the defensive depth chart for the 2024 team.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF

Next Up In Podcasts

Loading comments...