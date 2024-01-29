In the latest episode of the Big House Bleachers podcast, Michael and Matt unpack a whirlwind week for Michigan football — Jim Harbaugh leaves for the Chargers, Sherrone Moore is hired as the new head coach, and much more.

Later, the boys discuss potential candidates for the open positions on Moore’s staff, reminisce on their top-10 favorite moments of the Harbaugh era, and predict the defensive depth chart for the 2024 team.

All your favorite Maize n Brew podcasts are now a part of “The Block M Podcast Network,” an affiliate of the Fan First Sports Network! All our podcasts are available wherever you get your shows! Subscribe, rate, and leave us a five-star review.

Apple | Spotify | Google | Stitcher | Megaphone

Twitter: https://twitter.com/MaizenBrew

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/maizenbrewsbn/

Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/maizenbrewsbn

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZBJuf_eohVzbfZmZzMIdqA

Discord: https://discord.com/invite/vZMsMTF