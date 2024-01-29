Michigan players react to Ben Herbert leaving for Los Angeles Chargers

Michigan football fans woke up to some sad news Monday morning, as according to multiple reports, head strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert is leaving the program and heading to the Los Angeles Chargers to work with Jim Harbaugh.
The ripple effects of Harbaugh leaving for the NFL are officially in full effect. The loss of Herbert cannot be overstated, as his track record developing players was critical for both the team’s success and for recruiting. Herbert was well-liked by players and fans, and losing him is a tough pill to swallow; he was a big reason Michigan has been as successful as it has been the last few seasons.
Many players took to social media on Monday following the news. Here are some of their reactions.
Quarterback Alex Orji
Man— Alex Orji (@AlexORJ1) January 29, 2024
Defensive tackle Mason Graham
This one cut deep https://t.co/bgX3e7xHft— Mason Graham (@MasonGraham_55) January 29, 2024
Offensive lineman Raheem Anderson II
— Raheem Anderson II (@Heem_62) January 29, 2024
Offensive lineman Nathan Efobi
— Raheem Anderson II (@Heem_62) January 29, 2024
Edge Dominic Nichols
January 29, 2024
Tight end Hogan Hansen
January 29, 2024
Offensive lineman Blake Frazier
those who stay. https://t.co/wUTSP6ZW7m— Blake Frazier (@_BlakeFrazier) January 29, 2024
Edge Lugard Edokpayi
January 29, 2024
Offensive lineman Luke Hamilton
Not Herb man https://t.co/CNRlngpHbI— Luke Ha〽️ilton (@Hammy07422) January 29, 2024
Defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale
Gods plan.— Deyvid Palepale (@deyvid_palepale) January 29, 2024
WR Eamonn Dennis
January 29, 2024
