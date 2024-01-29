 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Filed under:

Michigan players react to Ben Herbert leaving for Los Angeles Chargers

A lot of players are predictably disappointed.

By Kellen Voss
/ new
NCAA Football: Fiesta Bowl-Texas Christian at Michigan Mark J. Rebilas-USA TODAY Sports

Michigan football fans woke up to some sad news Monday morning, as according to multiple reports, head strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert is leaving the program and heading to the Los Angeles Chargers to work with Jim Harbaugh.

The ripple effects of Harbaugh leaving for the NFL are officially in full effect. The loss of Herbert cannot be overstated, as his track record developing players was critical for both the team’s success and for recruiting. Herbert was well-liked by players and fans, and losing him is a tough pill to swallow; he was a big reason Michigan has been as successful as it has been the last few seasons.

Many players took to social media on Monday following the news. Here are some of their reactions.

Quarterback Alex Orji

Defensive tackle Mason Graham

Offensive lineman Raheem Anderson II

Offensive lineman Nathan Efobi

Edge Dominic Nichols

Tight end Hogan Hansen

Offensive lineman Blake Frazier

Edge Lugard Edokpayi

Offensive lineman Luke Hamilton

Defensive lineman Deyvid Palepale

WR Eamonn Dennis

Next Up In Michigan Football

Loading comments...