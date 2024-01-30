Recruiting Roundup: More prospects react to Sherrone Moore being named head coach

The waiting game is finally over. Jim Harbaugh has returned to the NFL and Sherrone Moore has been named the new head coach of the Michigan Wolverines.

A big concern surrounding any coaching change is how it may affect recruiting. While it remains to be seen what exact impact it may have for Michigan, it appears most recruits are optimistic and excited.

We hear some of these reactions in today’s Recruiting Roundup.

Top recruits rave about Moore being named HC

Moore has been known as a good recruiter. In the ever-changing landscape of recruiting with NIL and the transfer portal, head coaching responsibilities have become increasingly more demanding. Luckily for Michigan, he is up for the challenge.

Multiple recruits around the country interested in Michigan have been keeping a close eye on the coaching situation in Ann Arbor. Many of these prospects have shared their thoughts on the coaching change with The Wolverine’s Zach Libby ($).

“Fired up,” 2025 in-state four-star defensive lineman and Michigan commit Bobby Kanka said. “Perfect man for the job.”

Earlier this month, the Wolverines saw 2025 top-100 cornerback Chris Ewald decommit from the program. Despite this, he is still considering Michigan.

“That’s my guy,” Ewald said of Moore. “I love it. He’s the perfect fit for Michigan. I can’t wait to get back up there and speak with him.”

As mentioned, Moore is widely liked by the recruits and their families. Having him has intrigued many of the top prospects around the country.

“Coach Moore definitely deserves this,” 2025 four-star wide receiver Kaliq Lockett said. “Although coach Harbaugh will be missed, coach Moore is going to take Michigan in the right direction in the future.”

“I have a lot of interest now in Michigan football,” 2025 three-star tight end Bear Tenney said. “Elite coach.”

Moore has done an excellent job recruiting along the offensive line. Prospects he has been targeting in 2025 are excited to see him taking over, including four-star Michael Carroll and three-star Logan Powell.

“I am so happy and proud for him,” Carroll said. “It’s a perfect fit. If anything, this makes my interest in Michigan go up.”

“I think no one is more deserving, and it doesn’t (negatively) change my thoughts on Michigan at all,” Powell said. “Not surprised, but super excited for him.”

Four-star Ohio RB set to official visit Michigan this year

The Wolverines struck gold in Ohio last cycle with four-star running back Jordan Marshall, and if they have their way in the 2025 class, they will be able to land another really talented player at that position.

Speaking with 247Sports ($), four-star running back Marquise Davis is planning on taking an official visit to Michigan later this year.

“Tennessee, (Ohio State), Michigan, USC and Penn State. Those five I know I want to visit,” Davis said.

A top-200 overall prospect, Davis stands at 6-foot even and weighs 190 pounds. The Cleveland native has OSU high on his list, but Mike Hart and Michigan have his attention as well. He was last in Ann Arbor back in November for The Game against Ohio State, and he took gameday visits this past fall to OSU, Tennessee and Penn State as well.

As far as a possible commitment timeline, Davis is not in a rush to shut things down.

“Everybody has a different train of thought. Sometimes, I wonder why guys commit so early. I’ll probably narrow things down in the summer,” he said.