Pro Blue Hoops: Moe Wagner reclaims place in the rotation

Several former Michigan Wolverines returned from the injured list this week, while Moe Wagner shined in a limited role. Here’s how each of the former Wolverines in the NBA fared this week.

Franz Wagner, F, Orlando Magic

20.4 PPG, 5.7 RPG, 3.9 APG in 38 games

Wagner stayed healthy this week as his minutes ramped back up to normal activity. On Monday against Cleveland he scored 17 points while shooting 55 percent from the field. He backed that up by scoring 18 in Memphis on Friday. Then on Sunday against Phoenix, Wagner nearly recorded a triple-double as he accumulated 11 points, eight rebounds, and seven assists. Despite a rough shooting night, he was all over the floor and made an impact in the win.

Tim Hardaway Jr., G, Dallas Mavericks

18.0 PPG, 3.7 RPG, 1.7 APG in 43 games

Hardaway Jr. and the Mavs had a busy week with four games in six days. Unfortunately for them, they went 1-3 on the week. He played 32+ minutes in all four contests with middling results. He averaged 17.3 points per game but was relatively inefficient. Hardaway Jr. now sits at No. 5 in the league in three-pointers made on the season.

Duncan Robinson, F, Miami Heat

13.5 PPG, 2.5 RPG, 2.9 APG in 44 games

Luckily, Robinson’s ankle tweak didn’t hold him out of any game time as he was a full participant this week. However, the Heat are scuffling badly having lost six straight. He was a relative non-factor against Memphis and Boston in the middle of the week. He scored just seven and five points respectively while shooting 1-for-5 from three in both games. Robinson bounced back nicely in New York on Saturday as he scored 19 points via five three-pointers.

Jordan Poole, G, Washington Wizards

16.5 PPG, 2.2 RPG, 3.4 APG in 44 games

Poole started this past week off with a rough outing against Minnesota. He shot just 2-for-11 from the field on his way to seven points in 28 minutes. However, he bounced back nicely in the back half of the week. On Thursday against Utah, he poured in 18 points despite some foul trouble throughout the game. Then on Saturday, the Wizards got back into the win column over the lowly Pistons with he scoring 17 points on 50 percent shooting.

Caris LeVert, G, Cleveland Cavaliers

15.6 PPG, 3.6 RPG, 4.2 APG in 33 games

Luckily, LeVert’s absence only lasted two games as he was able to return from his wrist injury on Wednesday. In back-to-back games in Milwaukee, he struggled to score a bit, but as always made his presence felt in other ways. Most notably, on Wednesday night he scored just nine points but picked up four rebounds, four assists, two steals and a block.

Moritz Wagner, C, Orlando Magic

11.5 PPG, 4.7 RPG, 1.3 APG in 44 games

Moe had the best week of any of the former Wolverines in the NBA. After nearly falling entirely out of the rotation, Wagner has earned his spot back thanks for some stellar play. In just 18 minutes on Monday against Cleveland, he scored 15 points, predominantly from the free throw line. On Friday in Memphis, he again was given limited minutes (13) but made the most of them with 12 points and three rebounds. Having earned a little more trust, Wagner was given 23 minutes on Sunday against Phoenix. He rewarded the coaching staff with a 16-point, 12-rebound double-double. This was just his second double-double of the season.

Isaiah Livers, F, Washington Wizards

5.0 PPG, 2.1 RPG, 1.1 APG in 23 games

Livers has yet to play for the Wizards since he was traded there. He is listed as out due to a hip injury.

Moussa Diabate, F, Los Angeles Clippers

2.7 PPG, 2.0 RPG, 0.4 APG in 10 games

Diabate has yet to return from his hand fracture. He is expected to return to action in 2-3 weeks.

Caleb Houstan, F, Orlando Magic

5.1 PPG, 1.7 RPG, 0.7 APG in 34 games

Houstan’s usage with the Magic this season continues to ebb and flow. On Monday he was given 24 minutes of time, but he put up just three shots in that time and scoring six points. On Sunday, he was reserved for two minutes of mop-up duty.

Jett Howard, G, Orlando Magic

1.8 PPG, 0.5 RPG, 0.3 APG in 11 games

After his one sighting last week, Jett returned to the Osceola Magic of the G League this week. He performed admirably with 22 points in his most recent outing.

Kobe Bufkin, G, Atlanta Hawks

0.5 PPG, 1.0 RPG, 0.0 APG in 2 games

Bufkin went back to the G League this week, where he has continued to thrive. Kobe’s averaging 21.9 points per game, 5.2 rebounds per game, and 6.2 assists per game. It’s only a matter of time before he returns to Atlanta.