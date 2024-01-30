Reece Atteberry enters the transfer portal

The Michigan Wolverines just lost their first player to the transfer portal of the Sherrone Moore era, as defensive lineman Reece Atteberry will leave Ann Arbor and play elsewhere next season.

Michigan defensive lineman Reece Atteberry has entered the transfer portal as a grad transfer, @On3sports has learned.



Appeared in 14 games this year for the Wolverines. https://t.co/VNvB2Ek6qR pic.twitter.com/lQyXZIQTL7 — Pete Nakos (@PeteNakos_) January 30, 2024

The veteran player has been at Michigan since the 2020 season and began his career as an offensive lineman. He eventually switched over to the defensive line prior to the 2023 season and just never cracked the rotation on either side of the ball.

All in all, Atteberry appeared in 24 games in his Michigan career, including nine games along the offensive line. He was mainly a special teams contributor.

Atteberry will have immediate eligibility as a graduate transfer wherever he winds up next.

As with all players who enter the transfer portal or go to the NFL, we wish Atteberry nothing but the best and hopefully he is able to earn valuable playing time at his future school.