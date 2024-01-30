An awful second half resulted in Michigan falling to Sparty, 81-62

The Michigan Wolverines have a second-half shooting problem.

After leading at halftime against the Michigan State Spartans, the Wolverines couldn’t get it together in the second once again and fell to the Spartans, 81-62.

Leading by two at halftime just a game ago against Iowa, it appeared the exact same meltdown took place against Michigan State.

After shooting just 17% in the second half against the Hawkeyes, Michigan came out firing against Sparty, shooting over 60% throughout the entire first half.

With four minutes down, the Wolverines went on a 7-0 run led by Jaelin Llewelyn, to take a seven-point lead. Meanwhile, the Spartans committed four turnovers in five minutes and went scoreless.

After the stoppage, Michigan added to its total. Tarris Reed Jr. made a three-pointer and Tray Jackson scored four tough points to increase the Wolverines’ shooting percentage to 75% from the field and maintain a nine-point lead.

Michigan State continued to battle back, however, led by Jaden Akins (11 points) and Tyson Walker (five points), bringing the deficit within four points for the final six minutes, but Olivier Nkamhoua and Llewelyn kept Michigan’s lead going into halftime, 35-33.

The Wolverines shot 60.9% from the field in the half and 55.6% from three. The Spartans made just one less shot but converted 50% from the field in the half. Nonetheless, it was a high-octane opening half in East Lansing.

Out of halftime, the Spartans took the game into their hands. Nimari Burnett made a three-pointer to extend Michigan’s lead for 30 seconds, but Michigan State proceeded to go on an 11-1 run in two minutes and 11 seconds (five-for-five) led by four starters to take a 44-39 lead into the first media timeout of the second half. Meanwhile, the Wolverines went scoreless for three minutes and lowered their shooting percentage to 50.1%.

Out of the stoppage, The Spartans appeared to not miss. Malik Hall made a hook shot, Akins made another three-pointer (five-for-six from three) and Carson Cooper made an and-one opportunity to extend the Michigan State run to 15-3.

Terrance Williams II tried to single-handedly get Michigan back in the game by scoring six straight points. That being said, Tyson Walker made another layup to maintain a 10-point lead for Sparty into the under-12 media timeout.

Immediately following, the Spartans went on another 7-0 run, including two Reed missed free throws that awarded the Michigan State crowd free chicken nuggets. Jackson finally made two free throws to stop the run, but that didn’t solve the Michigan shooting debacle as it went without a field goal for six minutes. Llewelyn finally made a three-point field goal at the 6:50 mark, but Akins matched him on the ensuing possession and added to his career night, making six threes to that point. The Wolverines found themselves down 15 points at the under-eight-timeout.

The deficit only grew during the next four minutes as Michigan State shot five-for-seven and Michigan converted just two-for-ten. In addition, the Wolverines had no answer for Akins who was up to 23 points (seven-for-10 from three), leading to a 75-57 lead for the Spartans at the final media stoppage. All Michigan could do was run out the clock and get home.

As the final buzzer sounded, Michigan State coach, Tom Izzo, picked up his 700th win and the Wolverines hung their heads walking out of Breslin Center.

Aside from Akins’ career-high night, A.J. Hoggard also had a monumental night, scoring 15 and surpassing 1,000 points. Llewelyn had 18 and Williams finished with 14 for Michigan. Most shockingly, the Spartans shot 60% in the second half compared to the Wolverines’ 25%.

Michigan will take on Rutgers at home on Saturday and attempt to stop the abysmal skid.