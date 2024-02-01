Alcohol sales to begin at Crisler Center, Yost Arena

Starting tomorrow, Michigan fans attending basketball games, hockey games, gymnastics matches and wrestling matches will now be able to buy a beer or a mixed alcoholic drink.

U-M athletics has been approved for state liquor licenses, and alcohol sales will start for athletic events at Crisler Center and Yost Arena.

The first time alcohol will be available for fans at Crisler Center is tomorrow, Feb. 2, for Michigan’s wrestling meet against Iowa at 8:30 p.m. It will also be available for the next home men’s basketball game (Feb. 3 against Rutgers at 4 p.m.), women’s gymnastics meet (Feb. 4 at 3:45 p.m. against Michigan State), women’s basketball game (Feb. 6 against Nebraska at 7 p.m.), and hockey game (Feb, 9 against Michigan State).

Michigan’s Board of Regents approved alcohol sales in select U-M athletic facilities back in October. On the 19th of that month, they authorized the decision to ask the Michigan Liquor Control Commission to issue liquor licenses at several athletic venues. According to a press release, the license allows for alcohol sales at the venues for U-M events, as well as during a small number of non-athletic events each calendar year.

This move corresponds with the rollout of U-M’s Weapons Detection Systems, which began last month and had already been implemented for football games.

This move is a no-brainer for U-M. Not only can it make more money at the games with alcohol sales, but I would imagine this would encourage more people to attend these sporting events, which is obviously a good thing.

