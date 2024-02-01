Sherrone Moore says Michigan’s staff could be in place by next week

Appearing on the Pat McAfee show, new Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore was asked about current vacancies on his staff.

Michigan has openings at offensive coordinator, tight ends coach, and likely at defensive coordinator and safeties coach/special teams coordinator with Jesse Minter and Jay Harbaugh expected to join Jim Harbaugh and the Los Angeles Chargers.

Moore said that Michigan will “appoint an OC soon” and also talked about the defensive coordinator job and the staff as a whole.

“We haven’t replaced the defensive coordinator yet. We got a few names and people in the boat to do that,” Moore said.

Moore even gave a timeline as to when his staff could be in place.

“We’ve got a great staff,” Moore explained. “We have great people here on the staff that we’re trying to keep, we’re going to go try to retain. The staff is starting to shape out bit by bit every day. And I think by next week or so we’ll have that in place.”

Right now there are a lot of unknowns about the staff — once we find out which coaches stay and which coaches are brought in to fill the vacant positions, only then will we start to see the picture and vision of the Moore era.