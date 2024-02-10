Michigan Football hires a General Manager, per report

Michigan Football seems poised to hire a general manager. Per a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, it’ll be a familiar face — Sean Magee.
Magee was an associate athletic director at Michigan from 2017-22 and has served as the Chicago Bears Chief of Staff since May of 2022. Michigan appears to be following the collegiate trend of utilizing more of a pro model for recruiting and scouting. Magee will have a major role in how the Michigan roster is sculpted and will work with Sherrone Moore on having a unified vision for what recruits they target and who to add via the transfer portal. Magee will also have a lot of say in NIL-related endeavors involving the football team. This seems like a huge and multi-faceted role for Magee.
Earlier this week the University of Michigan website posted a job listing for a General Manager. Here are the job requirements and responsibilities.
Job Requirements
The Football General Manager is responsible for directing all aspects of recruiting prospective student-athletes to the University of Michigan Football program. Additionally, this role will lead Michigan Football’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities in conjunction with the Athletic Department’s efforts in this area. Reporting directly to the Head Football Coach, this position will adhere to all University of Michigan, Big Ten Conference, and NCAA rules and regulations.
Responsibilities
- Work collaboratively with the Head Football Coach, assistant coaches, and recruiting personnel staff in the identification, evaluation and recruitment of prospective student athletes
- In conjunction with the Head Football Coach, manage the roster of current student-athletes while identifying future needs of the program
- Oversee the on-campus recruiting staff’s organization, scheduling and logistics of all official and unofficial visits of prospective student athletes
- Identify and recruit collegiate student-athletes that have entered the NCAA transfer portal
- Establish relationships with prospective student-athletes, their families, and individuals associated with their recruitment
- Manage all matters regarding high school coach contacts and other applicable organizations
- Assist the camp director with the organization and executing of all institutional summer football camps
- Act as Michigan Football’s liaison to NFL scouts and personnel
- Oversee the recruiting budget each fiscal year
- Establish and execute short and long term goals as it relates to the overall vision of Michigan Football’s NIL activities
- Act as Football’s NIL representative for Michigan Athletics
- Present to current and future student-athletes available NIL resources
- Build and facilitate relationships with NIL partners
- Adhere to all department and university policies and procedures, as well as rules, regulations, bylaws and interpretations of the Big Ten Conference and NCAA.
- Other duties as assigned by the Head Football Coach.
