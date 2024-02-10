Michigan Football hires a General Manager, per report

Michigan Football seems poised to hire a general manager. Per a report from CBS Sports’ Matt Zenitz, it’ll be a familiar face — Sean Magee.

Michigan is expected to hire Chicago #Bears chief of staff Sean Magee as a senior associate AD and general manager for football, sources tell @247sports.



Magee was previously associate AD for football at Michigan for five years under Jim Harbaugh before leaving for the Bears.… pic.twitter.com/zD5osrpepl — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 10, 2024

Magee was an associate athletic director at Michigan from 2017-22 and has served as the Chicago Bears Chief of Staff since May of 2022. Michigan appears to be following the collegiate trend of utilizing more of a pro model for recruiting and scouting. Magee will have a major role in how the Michigan roster is sculpted and will work with Sherrone Moore on having a unified vision for what recruits they target and who to add via the transfer portal. Magee will also have a lot of say in NIL-related endeavors involving the football team. This seems like a huge and multi-faceted role for Magee.

Earlier this week the University of Michigan website posted a job listing for a General Manager. Here are the job requirements and responsibilities.

Job Requirements

The Football General Manager is responsible for directing all aspects of recruiting prospective student-athletes to the University of Michigan Football program. Additionally, this role will lead Michigan Football’s Name, Image, and Likeness (NIL) activities in conjunction with the Athletic Department’s efforts in this area. Reporting directly to the Head Football Coach, this position will adhere to all University of Michigan, Big Ten Conference, and NCAA rules and regulations.

Responsibilities