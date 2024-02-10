New Michigan tight ends coach Steve Casula says unit will be ‘exceptional’ in hiring announcement

Michigan has announced the hiring of Steve Casula as tight ends coach.

Casula, who was a Michigan analyst from 2019-21, returns to Ann Arbor after spending the past two seasons at UMass where he was offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach. Casula will be coaching a tight end room consisting of players such as Colston Loveland, Marlin Klein, Max Bredeson, Brady Preiskorn, Hogan Hansen, Deakon Tonielli, and Zack Marshall.

Below are comments from Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore and Casula.

“Steve is a smart, versatile and highly capable coach who works hard to put the players in the best position to succeed,” said Moore. “He will be an asset to us in recruiting and a great addition to the offensive staff room. We look forward to having Steve mentor our tight ends and be heavily involved in other aspects of our program. Steve and his family are a great addition to our staff and we welcome them back to the Michigan Football family.”

“Thanks to Coach Moore for the opportunity to come back to Ann Arbor and be part of this incredible staff and team,” said Casula. “My family and I spent three great years in Ann Arbor, and we could not be more excited to return and be part of the continued success of Michigan Football. The way tight ends are utilized in this program, this will be an exceptional group to lead as we continue recruiting and developing the very best at that position.”

In his time with the Minutemen, Casula coached seven players who earned All-Independent honors, including three first-team performers. One of his first-team players was Kay’Ron Adams who carried the ball 236 times for 1,157 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. His rushing total ranked 20th in FBS and he also added 20 receptions for 118 yards. Anthony Simpson was the All-Independent Wide Receiver of the Year. The 2023 offense had its best season since 2018 at UMass, improving 40-plus spots in the national rankings in nine different categories.

Casula joined the Wolverines’ staff as an offensive analyst in 2019 and was elevated to the role of senior analyst for the 2020 and 2021 seasons. His tenure culminated in Michigan winning the 2021 Big Ten Championship and earning its first-ever appearance in the College Football Playoff.

Quite familiar with the state of Michigan football, Casula coached at Ferris State (2017-18), Davenport College (2014-16) and Western Michigan (2010-11) prior to his time in Ann Arbor. He was offensive coordinator with the Bulldogs during his two seasons in Big Rapids and assumed the coaching duties with the tight ends and running backs in 2018. Ferris State qualified for the Division II Playoff during both of Casula’s seasons with the program, reaching the national quarterfinals and finishing with an 11-2 record in 2017 and posting a 15-1 campaign as the 2018 national runner-up in 2018. He mentored quarterback Jayru Campbell who was the winner of the 2018 Harlon Hill Trophy as the Division II College Football Player of the Year.

Casula served as the interim head coach at Davenport University after serving as the program’s offensive coordinator for three seasons. Making its debut under former Ferris State defensive coordinator Lou Esposito, Casula was the Panthers’ first hire and helped the startup team compile a 6-5 record in its initial campaign. He helped create the foundation for the program and was an active recruiter in the Midwest region. Following the departure of Esposito in late 2016, Casula was appointed interim head coach and filled the role until late February when he accepted the position at Ferris State. He helped the incoming GLIAC member ink its 2017 recruiting class and served as the liaison with compliance, financial aid, housing and admissions.

Prior to joining the staff at Davenport, Casula was the tight ends and h-backs coach at Colgate (2013). He also was active in coaching five of the team’s six special teams units and helped fullback Ed Pavalko earn all-league honors. His group established program records for receptions and yards at the tight end position.

Casula made his initial coaching debut in the state of Michigan at Western Michigan. He was a full-time assistant coach during the 2012 campaign, mentoring the tight ends and fullbacks, after working with the offensive line as a graduate assistant coach during the 2010 and 2011 seasons. Casula was the squad’s academic and walk-on coordinator and led community service initiatives in addition to being responsible for quality control, playbook maintenance, opponent breakdowns and more. In addition, he earned his master’s degree in coaching sports performance while coaching with the Broncos.

Casula received his bachelor’s degree in management from the University of Delaware in 2009. He spent two seasons as a student assistant coach working with the offensive line (2008-09). While attending college at Delaware, he was an assistant coach at a pair of prep schools, working at Kennett (Pa.) High School in 2007 and Delcastle (Del.) in 2006. As a prep player in Delaware, Casula earned all-state honors as a senior and was team captain at Salesianum High School.

Casula and his wife, Stephanie, have three children: Audrey, Paulie and Tommy.