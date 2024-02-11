Michigan Hockey Recap: Wolverines swept at the hands of Michigan State

Coming off a sweep of Ohio State last weekend, the Michigan men’s ice hockey team looked to carry its positive momentum into its next series against its rival, No. 9 ranked Michigan State.

The Wolverines and Spartans took to the ice twice this weekend, once in Ann Arbor on Friday night and again on Saturday at Little Caesars Arena in Detroit for the annual “Duel in the D.”

Friday night’s series opener in Ann Arbor didn’t go as planned for Michigan. After the team’s played out a scoreless first period, it was Michigan getting on the scoreboard first courtesy of Gavin Brindley. Unfortunately, it was all MSU from there, as Tanner Kelly would tie the game at one apiece just 25 seconds later.

The teams went into the third period tied 1-1, but Michigan State dominated the remainder of the game, striking for four more goals, including a pair of empty net goals in the final minutes. That pushed the final score to 5-1, giving Michigan State a big road victory.

Looking to avenge Friday’s loss, the teams were back in action in Detroit. Michigan State got off to a fast start this time, getting on the board in the first period to go up 1-0. The score would hold from there, and the Wolverines would enter the intermission with a one goal deficit.

Michigan’s Dylan Duke would knot the game up at 1-1 with a goal of his own shortly into the second period. However, Michigan State quickly responded with two more in the period, forcing Michigan to go into the break trailing, 3-1.

Dylan Duke converts on the power play and it's a 1-1 game! pic.twitter.com/0QsDjh9CX0 — Michigan Hockey (@umichhockey) February 11, 2024

The Wolverines would chip into the deficit in the third period, as Gavin Brindley scored to make it 3-2. That would be all they could muster, though, as the Spartan defense would hold and give Michigan State the victory.

Coming off the losses, Michigan now stands at 14-11-3-0 on the season and 7-9-2-0-1 in the conference. The Wolverines will be back in action next weekend, as they will head to State College to take on Penn State for a pair of games.