Four-star ATH Jaden Smith backs out of letter of intent

Announced on social media on Sunday evening, Jaden Smith has backed out of his national letter of intent with the Michigan Wolverines.

A four-star athlete in the 2024 class out of North Carolina, Smith committed to Michigan last summer and signed his NLI back in December. He was recruited by Chris Partridge, Jesse Minter and company to eventually play linebacker in Ann Arbor.

This is a tough blow for the Wolverines. Smith was viewed as a prospect with a high upside in large part due to his athleticism. At 6-foot-3 and 200 pounds, he has the ability to play multiple positions on defense.

Smith is the first player from Michigan’s 2024 class to back out of his NLI since Sherrone Moore took over for Jim Harbaugh.

Stay locked in with Maize n Brew as more information becomes available pertaining to Smith’s decision.