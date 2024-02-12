On this week’s Big House Bleachers, Matt and Mike dive headfirst in the ever-evolving landscape that is the Michigan coaching carousel. Jim Harbaugh has once again raided the kitchen cabinet — with Sherrone Moore countering his moves every step of the way.

The boys give their opinions on the recent hire of defensive coordinator Wink Martindale, while also evaluating the departures of defensive line coach Mike Elston and defensive backs coach Steve Clinkscale.

Also discussed is the hire of Sean Magee as the program’s general manager, and what his presence could mean for the future of Michigan recruiting and NIL.

Finally, with Ohio State’s recent hire of Chip Kelly, Mike and Matt take a brief look at just how different the 2024 version of The Game will look and discuss the beginning of a new era in the rivalry.

