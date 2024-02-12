 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Joey Velazquez transfers from Michigan to Ohio State

The linebacker/outfielder flips to the rival.

By Jacob Singer
Michigan v Wisconsin Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images
Former Michigan Wolverines linebacker and outfielder Joey Velazquez, who entered the transfer portal in late December, made the decision to transfer to the Wolverines’ hated rival, the Ohio State Buckeyes.

Velazquez, a Columbus native, will walk on with the Buckeyes after five years with the Wolverines. On the football field, Velazquez played sparingly, recording just seven total tackles and a fumble recovery in his time at Michigan, but he did not see the field in 2023.

Velazquez is known in Ann Arbor for being a two-sport athlete. He is much more known for his contributions on the baseball field, where he hit .255, tallied nine home runs and 51 RBIs during his four seasons. Most notably, he appeared in 48 games in 2023 for the Wolverines, hitting four home runs with 36 hits as a starting outfielder/DH.

However, according to a report by the Columbus Dispatch, Velazquez will play only football in Columbus.

Velazquez is the fifth player to commit to another school from the 2023 National Championship team, joining CJ Stokes (UNC Charlotte), Cameron Calhoun (Utah), Darrius Clemons (Oregon State) and Amorion Walker (Ole Miss).

