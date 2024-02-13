Recruiting Roundup: Michigan in the running for top-100 playmaker

Sherrone Moore has a lot on his plate after being elevated to head coach, but that isn’t resulting in a slowdown on the recruiting trail. The Michigan Wolverines are working hard to bring some of the best talent in the country to Ann Arbor.

Michigan makes top list for elite ATH

The Wolverines will likely continue to field a balanced offense moving forward. If Michigan wishes to continue to have success offensively moving forward, it needs to recruit high caliber playmakers, like 2025 four-star athlete Cameron Sparks for example.

The No. 42 player in the nation is primarily listed as a wide receiver, but plays both sides of the ball. Sparks is a big-bodied offensive weapon at 6-foot-3, 210 pounds. Michigan will want to continue recruiting a true deep-ball threat and it appears Sparks would fit the bill.

In an interview with 247Sports’ Tom Loy ($), Sparks announced Michigan is included in his top-six, along with Georgia, Tennessee, Florida State, Miami and Auburn. He expressed his feelings about the Wolverines.

“They were on me later than some, but they have been coming off the National Championship and pushing hard. The title was huge for them and they have great tradition,” Sparks’ said.

Sparks is looking to take more visits prior to making a commitment. He is the No. 1 athlete and No. 2 player in the state of Tennessee, according to 247Sports’ composite.

Four-star CB expected to visit for Spring Game

The Wolverines will likely lose Will Johnson to the NFL after next season. In response, they will likely be looking to add a few talented playmakers to their secondary in the 2025 class.

Luckily for the Wolverines, there are a few prospects who are highly intrigued in the program in that class, including four-star cornerback Mark Zachery IV, who is expecting to visit Ann Arbor for the Spring Game on April 20.

“Definitely them coming off a National Championship,” Zackery told 247Sports’ Steve Wiltfong ($). “Knowing I can fit in that NFL system and knowing they have big plans for me speaks volumes.”

Zackery, who is a top-200 player and the No. 23 cornerback in the class, helped lead Ben Davis High School to its 10th state championship this past season. He had an impressive junior season with 53 receptions for 823 yards and eight touchdowns on offense, and 39 tackles, eight pass breakups, four interceptions, a fumble return for a touchdown and a pick-six on defense.

Including Michigan, other major programs pursuing Zackery include Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon, Penn State, Florida, Notre Dame, and others.