A deep dive into Wink Martindale’s career and what to expect as defensive coordinator

A new era of Michigan football is upon us, as almost every single defensive coach has left to join Jim Harbaugh in the NFL. To combat that, the Wolverines plucked an NFL defensive coordinator of their own: Don “Wink” Martindale from the New York Giants.

Martindale’s tenure ended very strangely in New York. In early January, the New York Post reported that Wink “cursed out” head coach Brian Daboll. According to the report, Daboll dismissed outside linebackers coach Drew Wilkins and his brother Kevin, a defensive assistant. Both came with Martindale from his previous job as the defensive coordinator of the Baltimore Ravens and were highly respected by Martindale. Eventually, it led to Martindale resigning despite Daboll expecting him to remain in the role for 2024.

Despite Harbaugh no longer being in Ann Arbor, this move has his scent all over it. Martindale coached with John Harbaugh in Baltimore for 10 seasons, serving as defensive coordinator for four years. Prior to that, he coached under Jack Harbaugh in the same role for three seasons at Western Kentucky from 2000-03. That was his last stint at the college level before jumping to the pros.

The 60-year-old’s career began in 1986 at his alma mater, Defiance College. After playing there, Martindale graduated and worked for his father and uncle’s trucking company where he hauled brake parts every day from Dayton to Detroit, a 6.5 hour drive.

Coaching was in his blood, so he had to follow his passion. In 1994, he went to Notre Dame to be an assistant for the football team. He returned home in 1996 to work with the special teams unit and the linebackers for the Cincinnati Bearcats. This is where he met John Harbaugh, who was the special teams coordinator at the time. Future NFL head coach Rex Ryan was also Cincinnati’s defensive coordinator which is where Martindale drew plenty of his own philosophies.

Martindale remained until 1999, when he became a defensive coordinator for the first time at a high level, coaching Western Illinois. From there, he joined Jack Harbaugh at Western Kentucky to coach the inside linebackers. In their first year together, the Hilltoppers won their first Ohio Valley Conference Championship in 20 seasons, going undefeated in conference play.

A few years later, in 2003, Martindale became the defensive coordinator under Harbaugh, helping the Hilltoppers make their fourth-straight NCAA Division I-AA playoffs before losing in the quarterfinals to No. 2 Wofford.

In the offseason, Martindale got a call from Rob Ryan (Rex’s brother) who had just become the defensive coordinator of the Oakland Raiders. Wink took the linebackers coach job under the first-time coordinator, and he worked there for five seasons, surviving three head coaching changes.

In 2009, Al Davis seriously considered naming Martindale the head coach of the Raiders after a five-hour-long interview for defensive coordinator. The only other assistant to head coaching jump like that in Davis’ tenure was John Madden in 1969.

Martindale didn’t get the job and instead went across the division to Denver, where he took the linebackers coaching role under Josh McDaniels. A year later, he was promoted to defensive coordinator, but Denver unfortunately had the worst defense in football that year, giving up 29.4 points per game in 2010. McDaniels was fired midseason, along with most of the staff, in the offseason, including Martindale.

After a year off, John Harbaugh hired Martindale to coach the linebackers for the Baltimore Ravens. He coached legends of the game like Ray Lewis and Terrell Suggs as the Ravens won the Super Bowl.

Once Lewis retired, Martindale was tasked with creating the next wave of talented linebackers. The Ravens signed Elvis Dumervil from the Broncos, a player who many credited Martindale for developing. The former fourth-round pick had 17 sacks in 2009 and was an All-Pro with an NFL-leading 17 sacks. He reached that status again in 2014, reaching 17 sacks for the second time in his career. Martindale was a huge reason Dumervil signed with Baltimore in free agency.

“We have more of a family-type friendship; me and him speak often,” Dumervil said during his introductory press conference in 2013. “I’ve always seen him as a good mentor. He’s always been honest with me. He’s always been a straight shooter. I’ve always admired that about him.”

The Ravens also drafted C.J. Mosley in 2014, who finished second in Defensive Rookie of the Year voting and was a second-team All-Pro. He reached the Pro Bowl and was a second-team All-Pro four times in his five years with the Ravens thanks to Martindale’s guidance.

Eventually, Martindale would get a chance to be defensive coordinator again when he was promoted in 2018. This time, it went very differently than the failure of the Denver days. Baltimore’s defense finished second in the NFL, allowing just 17.9 points per contest. They won the AFC North but were eliminated by the Chargers in the first round of the playoffs.

The next season saw more success, finishing No. 3 in the NFL in scoring defense despite losing Mosley in free agency. Marcus Peters, Marlon Humphrey, Earl Thomas and Matthew Judon were all named to the Pro Bowl. The two corners were widely considered the best duo in the league, scoring a combined four touchdowns on the year. The team won 15 games in the regular season but lost their first playoff game to the Tennessee Titans.

In 2020, the Ravens finished with the No. 2 scoring defense in the NFL. Lamar Jackson’s squad got over the playoff hump, beating the Titans in the Wild Card round, but lost the next week to the Bills.

But something changed in 2021. The Ravens fell to the No. 19 scoring defense, were the top-ranked team against the run, but were dead last in passing defense. Baltimore lost six straight games to end the season.

Harbaugh and Martindale mutually agreed to part ways following that season. Martindale became the defensive coordinator for the New York Giants under head coach Brian Daboll. The team began investing in the defense, drafting Kayvon Thibodeaux with the No. 5 overall pick, and the defense was No. 17 in the NFL. Together, Daboll and Martindale took a team that was 4-13 in 2021 to the playoffs at 9-7-1, beating the Vikings in the Wild Card round.

The team and the defense regressed in 2023, despite being the No. 1 team in the league in takeaways. Daniel Jones was injured, creating massive problems on the offensive side, but the defense was 29th against the run and 26th overall. The team traded star defensive tackle Leonard Williams midseason, which probably contributed to the poor run defense. One of the few bright spots from the year was Thibodeaux, who finished with 11.5 sacks after compiling only four in his rookie season.

Now, Martindale is back in college. The Wolverines had the best defense in college football in 2023, which led them to a national championship. Thankfully for Wink, the 2024 defense is returning several of their most impactful players on defense.

Schematically, I think the defense is going to look similar to what we have seen over the last couple of seasons with what Macdonald and Minter showed — a base 3-4 look with plenty of blitzes from linebackers and guys in the secondary.

Martindale will inherit Mason Graham and Kenneth Grant, two of the best interior linemen in college football. So who better to look at in comparison for the defense than Dexter Lawrence:

Dexter Lawrence was simply unblockable against Minnesota. pic.twitter.com/w0hn9sVenL — Austin Gayle (@austingayle_) January 16, 2023

What you’ll notice in the clip above is guys coming from all directions. Martindale blitzed more than any other defensive coordinator in the last six seasons in the NFL. He’s known for being one of the most aggressive play-callers in football. The reason why it was successful for so long in the league with the Ravens is because he had some of the league’s most talented players at his disposal, and he disguised blitzes really well. Any of the 11 players could be attacking the quarterback on any given play.

That’s an advantage he’s going to have for most of the season at Michigan, too. Against just about every team Michigan will line up against, the defense will have superior talent. The Wolverines are going to overpower a lot of teams on the defensive side of the ball because of that fact and because they’ll be putting a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks.

The question that many will be asking is what that is going to look like in the big games with quarterbacks who can really sling the football? An early matchup with Quinn Ewers and the Texas Longhorns will be a great indicator of what Martindale’s plan is for dialing up pressure in the big games.

Not comparing Ewers to Patrick Mahomes, but instead the aggressive play-style that Martindale equipped against him. Here’s how Mahomes faired in the four times the two met while Martindale was defensive coordinator with the Ravens:

Patrick Mahomes' 4 games vs. the Ravens:



2018: 377 passing yards, 2 TDs

2019: 374 passing yards, 3 TDs

2020: 385 passing yards, 5 TDs

2021: 343 passing yards, 3 TDs pic.twitter.com/zCBODITGlT — NFL (@NFL) January 22, 2024

This was a common problem Michigan had in big games against great quarterbacks when Don Brown was defensive coordinator. They’d smash low-level opponents into the dirt, but the top teams moved the ball with ease. The difference is Brown was hell-bent on playing man coverage every down while Martindale sits somewhere in the 45-55 percent range. That’s still extremely risky compared to what the Wolverines’ approach has been over the last couple seasons, which is why fans are concerned about this old-school style of play-calling.

Still, Martindale was the man behind the defensive scheme that Minter and Macdonald ran before him. They may have made it better with their own personal touches, blitzing less and disguising more coverages. But the proof is in the 3-4 scheme and if Moore can encourage aggression from Martindale while adapting to the college game with some of the things Minter and Macdonald utilized, maybe we see another top defense in Ann Arbor in 2024.