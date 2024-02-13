Michigan Football record-breaking NFL Combine invite list, workout times

Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh made a bold claim last July about the 2024 NFL Draft.

“I think we’ll have 20 guys picked,” Harbaugh said. “I bet we break that record.”

The record number of players from one program selected in the same draft is 15, which the Georgia Bulldogs accomplished last season. Michigan could be well on their way to breaking Georgia’s record this year after already setting a new NFL Scouting Combine record with 18 invites.

The previous record of invites for a program was 16, which LSU set in 2020. Washington has the second-most invites this season with 13. The previous record of combine invitees for a program was 16, which LSU set in 2020.

Michigan Football NFL Scouting Combine invitees

QB J.J. McCarthy

RB Blake Corum

WR Roman Wilson

WR Cornelius Johnson

TE AJ Barner

OL Karsen Barnhart

OL Zak Zinter

OL Trevor Keegan

OL Drake Nugent

OL Trente Jones

OL LaDarius Henderson

DL Jaylen Harrell

DL Kris Jenkins

DL Braiden McGregor

LB Mike Barrett

LB Junior Colson

DB Mike Sainristil

DB Josh Wallace

There will be Michigan players to keep an eye on during every day of the combine, which runs from February 26 through March 4 at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. Below are the dates and times of on-field drills for each position group. You can catch all the action on NFL Network.

NFL Combine Schedule

Thursday, Feb. 29, 3 p.m - DL, LB

- DL, LB Friday, March 1, 3 p.m.- DB, TE

DB, TE Saturday, March 2, 1 p.m.- QB, RB, WR

QB, RB, WR Sunday, March 3, 1 p.m.- OL

How many Michigan players will be drafted this year? Let us know in the comments.