Michigan gets blown out for a second game in a row, falls to Illinois, 97-68

The Michigan Wolverines fell to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday night, 97-68, marking back-to-back 20+ point losses for the Wolverines.

Michigan went into Champaign after a 20-point loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers on Saturday, looking to play more like it did against No. 11 Wisconsin last Wednesday.

The first half started close for the Wolverines and Illini, trading Terrance Williams II and Coleman Hawkins’ buckets early to stay within three points through six minutes. Out of the under-16-timeout (at 13:46), however, Illinois went on a 12-2 run, shooting 6-for-6 while Michigan shot 0-for-4 in three minutes to take an 11-point lead. Out of the next stoppage, it was the Wolverines’ turn to claw back into the game, shooting 4-for-4 behind Tarris Reed Jr. and Olivier Nkamhoua dunks to cut the deficit to three points (28-25).

This run wasn’t even to swing the momentum in Michigan’s direction, though, as Illinois finished the final four minutes of the first half on a 16-2 run while the Wolverines went almost four minutes without a point. By halftime, the Fighting Illini held a commanding 47-29 lead that was spearheaded by Terrence Shannon Jr.’s 19 first-half points. Even more alarming, Michigan shot 0-for-3 from behind the arc in the half compared to Illinois’ 8-for-14.

Halftime: Michigan 29, Illinois 47 pic.twitter.com/BIQy3YfKuE — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) February 14, 2024

The second half started just like how the first ended, with another Illini three-pointer, this time by Hawkins. On the ensuing possession, Shannon added to his total with a layup and made the and-one free throw, extending the Illinois lead to 24. While Reed converted a three-point play and a dunk, Shannon and Hawkins added another three each to keep the pedal to the metal. By the first media timeout, Illinois had outscored Michigan in the second half, 16-8, and led by 26.

The Illini came out of the first stoppage on another 6-0 run, four of which came from Shannon, to push the lead to 30. The Wolverines did make three straight field goals after this, but it barely made a dent, still trailing by 26 points at the under-12 media timeout.

Illinois wasn’t done. The Illini put together five more straight field goals including a Quincy Guerrier monster dunk, Shannon eclipsing 30 points and Hawkins knocking down his third three. Up 32 points with 10 minutes remaining in the game, Brad Underwood put his reserves in to get some solid minutes against Michigan’s starters.

Can't give Quincy Guerrier this much of a lane to the hoop. @quincyguerrier x @IlliniMBB



: Peacock pic.twitter.com/MNr6WWfccm — Illinois on BTN (@IllinoisOnBTN) February 14, 2024

The Wolverines still couldn’t find a way to score against Illinois’ bench players, going four minutes without a point and allowing the Illini to increase its massive lead to 36 with just over six minutes remaining.

Williams put together a 6-0 run in garbage time for Michigan, cutting the lead to 30, but the Wolverines put their walk-ons in at the final media timeout and were defeated mightily, 97-68.

Michigan lost in every offensive statistical category on Tuesday, losing on the scoreboard, in rebounds (38-29), assists (17-7), three-point percentage (48 percent - 10 percent), free-throw percentage (86.7 percent - 67.9 percent) and turnovers (8-11).

Shannon finished with 31 points, three rebounds and three assists, while Hawkins scored 17. For the Wolverines, Williams tallied 17 points, and Nkmahoua and Reed each had 13.

Michigan will take on Michigan State at home on Saturday night.