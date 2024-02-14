Best NFL landing spots for Michigan’s linebackers

The 2024 NFL Draft is from April 25-27 in Detroit, Michigan, and the National Champion Michigan Wolverines have a chance to set a record for the most players drafted from one school. With nearly every starter on offense and roughly half the defense declaring for the draft, it should be a fun time watching Wolverine names come off the board.

At linebacker, both starters in Junior Colson and Michael Barrett are set to enter the professional ranks two months from now.

Barrett, a 2023 team captain and two-time All-Big Ten selection, set the Michigan record for most games played. He is also the winningest player in program history with 61 wins.

The veteran out of Valdosta, Georgia is one of the oldest players in the draft. He was a quarterback in high school before switching to defense at Michigan. He is an extremely smart, poised player. He’s the type of linebacker who can easily captain a defense and always seems to be in the right place at the right time.

What’s working against Barrett is his age, size and athleticism. While beloved at Michigan, he is significantly smaller than your prototypical NFL linebacker. Many will likely view him as very near his ceiling already, which is not a desirable trait.

Barrett fits best on a team that values blitzing, intelligence and coverage skills out of their linebackers. Unsurprisingly, this would include his former defensive coordinators in Los Angeles (Jesse Minter) and Seattle (Mike Macdonald). He also would fit well with a team like New Orleans, which historically loves to blitz.

Look for Barrett to be selected on the third and final day of the draft.

Meanwhile, Colson presents the polar opposite draft profile as his counterpart. He is rangy and athletic, and a thumper in the run game.

Despite playing with two injured hands down the stretch of the season, Colston made play after play in the biggest moments. He has the size and length of an NFL linebacker, but is still a bit raw. He shows great burst and acceleration, but gets lost in space occasionally. He is viewed as a moldable prospect with great intangibles, but needs some coaching.

Colson is projected to picked on either the second or third day of the draft, but most mock drafts have him going somewhere on Day 2. I would expect him to be taken by a team that has the time and patience to develop him. The Denver Broncos, Green Bay Packers and Pittsburgh Steelers come to mind as teams who could perfectly utilize Colson’s athletic ability while letting him learn from established starters.