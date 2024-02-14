Big Ten Power Rankings: Michigan beats Wisconsin, but still is the bottom-feeder of the Big Ten

We’re down to the last couple of weeks of Big Ten play, and teams are jostling for position in the Big Ten Tournament with a few still holding out hope for an NCAA Tournament berth.

Let’s break down this week’s rankings with some major shakeups across the conference:

14. Michigan Wolverines (Last Week: No. 14)

Record: 8-16 overall, 3-10 B1G

Last week I said the Michigan Wolverines may not win another game in the 2023-24 regular season. So what do they do? Go out and beat the No. 11 Wisconsin Badgers at home...maybe I can keep this reverse-jynx going!

The Wolverines had a chance to maybe move out of the bottom spot after the win, but Wisconsin’s continued skid and Michigan’s 20-point loss to Nebraska made it clear the Wolverines are still the worst team in the conference.

13. Ohio State Buckeyes (Last Week: No. 12)

Record: 14-10 overall, 4-9 B1G

The Buckeyes were so close to catching the last-place spot from Michigan after losing to Indiana at home. However, they had to respond by beating Maryland at home, which keeps them ahead of Michigan in this week’s rankings. Their overall resume is stronger than most in the conference because of non-conference play, but they have won just three games in the new year.

12. Indiana Hoosiers (Last Week: No. 10)

Record: 14-10 overall, 6-7 B1G

A three-point road win over the Buckeyes does nothing for me, in fact, it actually made me lower them in the rankings because of how awful Ohio State has been in Big Ten play. Losing by 20 points in West Lafayette against Purdue makes it five losses in their last seven games. I think Indiana sits towards the bottom with so many teams hanging in the middle.

11. Rutgers Scarlet Knights (Last Week: No. 13)

Record: 13-10 overall, 5-7 B1G

Make it three straight wins and a dominant 22-point home upset win over the Wisconsin Badgers for the Scarlet Knights! This has been their best three-game stretch of the season and it’s thanks to the return of junior guard Jeremiah Williams, who is averaging 14 points since returning from injury and NCAA eligibility issues.

10. Penn State Nittany Lions (Last Week: No. 11)

Record: 12-12 overall, 6-7 B1G

In 2023, the Nittany Lions went on a legendary run to end the season, making the Big Ten Tournament Championship Game and turning that into an NCAA Tournament appearance. This team is heating up a bit with wins over Wisconsin, Rutgers, Indiana, and Iowa over the last couple of weeks. But to make the postseason this year, they are going to have to go on an absurd winning streak like they did last season.

9. Maryland Terrapins (Last Week: No. 7)

Record: 13-11 overall, 5-8 B1G

I was close to ranking Rutgers and Penn State ahead of Maryland, but a couple weeks ago, Maryland had a chance to put itself on the bubble after winning at Illinois, at Iowa, and against Nebraska. Dropping three straight with losses to Ohio State and Rutgers erased any momentum it had. With only two Quad 1 games left, I think the Terps basically have to win out for a chance to make the NCAA Tournament.

8. Iowa Hawkeyes (Last Week: No. 8)

Record: 14-10 overall, 6-7 B1G

Despite being 0-6 against Quad 1 teams, they are 5-2 against Quad 2, which is better than anyone ranked below them on this list. They also have the most opportunity to earn more quality wins with upcoming games against Wisconsin, Michigan State, Illinois (x2), and Northwestern.

The loss at Penn State hurt, a lot, but responding at home against a decent Minnesota team helped their case. If they pick up a couple of wins against Quad 1 opponents ahead they could have a compelling case for the committee, and all it takes is a bad shooting night for an opponent for the Hawkeyes to pull away.

7. Minnesota Golden Gophers (Last Week: No. 9)

Record: 15-8 overall, 6-6 B1G

Losing to Iowa in Iowa City doesn’t matter, the Gophers played and beat some of the hottest teams in the Big Ten over the past few weeks. They added a crucial win over Michigan State last week and have a chance for another Quad 1 win when they head to Purdue on Thursday. They have a longer path to the NCAA Tournament than Iowa, but they are most definitely playing better than most other teams in the conference.

6. Nebraska Cornhuskers (Last Week: No. 4)

Record: 17-8 overall, 7-7 B1G

The Cornhuskers are on the bubble, but I think they are at least a 10-seed as it sits right now. They have zero bad losses and a 15-1 record at home while beating three Quad 1 opponents. I moved them down in the rankings mostly because of wins earned by the teams now above them.

5. Michigan State (Last Week: No. 6)

Record: 15-9 overall, 7-6 B1G

A home win over Illinois this weekend overshadows the three-point loss the Spartans had in Minneapolis to Minnesota. They are starting to play really good at the right time. Competition drops off the next few weeks with games at Penn State and at Michigan ahead.

4. Northwestern Wildcats (Last Week: No. 5)

Record: 17-7 overall, 8-5 B1G

It was a great week for the Wildcats, who beating two of the hottest teams in the conference in Penn State and Nebraska. They currently have four guys shooting more than 40 percent from deep. A tough road slate with Rutgers and Indiana comes this week, but if they come out unscathed they could be even higher next week.

3. Wisconsin Badgers (Last Week: No. 3)

Record: 16-8 overall, 8-5 B1G

A skid from Wisconsin was bound to happen with how well Big Ten teams play at home, but I’m not sure I was expecting consecutive losses to Michigan and Rutgers, who were ranked in the bottom two spots of my rankings last week. That loss to the Wolverines hurt the Badgers considerably, moving them back to the No. 20 team in the country. Greg Gard will have to get the team back on track by Big Ten Tournament time.

2. Illinois Fighting Illini (Last Week: No. 2)

Record: 17-6 overall, 8-4 B1G

I still believe Illinois is the biggest threat to Purdue in the conference. Even after a loss to Michigan State this week, the Fighting Illini have won five of their last seven games and have the second-best player in the conference in Terrance Shannon Jr. Things cool off for the rest of the month before opening March with a bang at Wisconsin and hosting Purdue.

1. Purdue Boilermakers (Last Week: No. 1)

Record: 22-2 overall, 11-2 B1G

There are so many positives you can focus on for the Boilermakers, who now have a firm grasp of the first-place spot in the conference. Although it is very unlikely they lose it, it could hypothetically happen with their last three games against Michigan State, at Illinois, and vs. Wisconsin. Matt Painter is notorious for having teams skimp out in the clutch, and that test is going to come a little early this season before postseason play.