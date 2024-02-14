The Big Ten’s expansion could strengthen the conference to regularly compete with the SEC

The 2024 season will be the first of the 12-team playoff, greatly altering college football as a whole. While the playoffs will be different, so will multiple conferences. This upcoming season will be the first year of an 18-team Big Ten when USC, UCLA, Oregon and Washington join the conference.

Among the four former Pac-12 teams, their combined record against Big Ten opponents is 190-151-7. What these teams bring is a recognizably different style of football, one that generally involves high-powered offenses as opposed to the Big Ten’s traditionally tough-nosed defensive style of football.

For years, the running punchline was the Big Ten couldn’t compete with “SEC speed.” Poaching the elite talent from southern high schools has proven difficult against the SEC powers. While the SEC may often have a recruiting advantage over the Big Ten, the SEC’s style of play also has an impact on their success thanks to teams that bring a variety of identities to the field. This variety in playstyles generally leads to a more balanced conference, a conclusion that is supported by looking at the average total offense and total defense rankings from the 2023 season.

Big Ten:

Average total offense ranking- 90

Average total defense ranking- 35

SEC:

Average total offense ranking- 57

Average total defense ranking- 53

The addition of the former Pac-12 teams is going to cause a shift in the Big Ten. The historically best teams are not going to be able to simply ride a talented defense to a conference title. On the other hand, the new additions are not going to be able to rely on a high-flying offense to notch wins week after week.

Looking back at Michigan’s matchup against TCU in the Fiesta Bowl, the Wolverines had to go up against a dual-threat gunslinger in Max Duggan. They also faced a talented receiving corps and a team largely built on speed rather than size. There were multiple reasons for Michigan’s loss, including a pair of pick-sixes, but the Wolverines were forced into playing a style of football they weren’t prepared for. This conference realignment is something that could help better prepare Big Ten teams for these types of matchups.

A large reason for the SEC’s dominant grip on college football is their ability to adapt and play to their opponents strengths and weaknesses. The conference juggernauts know how to play against dominant defenses, or outscore their opponents in a shootout. It appears evident they feel less uncomfortable when forced into different styles of play than a Big Ten team. This ability to adapt and overcome has paid great dividends, with an SEC team winning 13 of the last 18 National Championships.

However, when things came together for an undefeated National Championship season, there was a different identity on both sides of the ball for the Michigan Wolverines. They were more balanced on offense with veteran playmakers, while having a sound defensive scheme that matched up well against any offense. The Wolverines had finally evolved into a team that maximized their strengths and minimized their weaknesses. The way Michigan played football looked more balanced, like the Alabama and Georgia’s of the world.

Although a variety a factors have played into the SEC dominating college football, it cannot be ignored these teams regularly seem to have the edge in preparation. It will be a learning curve for both the current Big Ten teams and the new arrivals to adapt to playing one another each season. Neither side will be free from having to make adjustments to their game plan on both sides of the ball in order to compete for a conference title.

While recruiting advantages, NIL and more may not be enough to close the gap of postseason success between the Big Ten and SEC, merging two different styles of play to learn from one another certainly cannot hurt.