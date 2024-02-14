Takeaways from Michigan’s road loss to Illinois

The Michigan Wolverines were on the receiving end of a red-hot shooting night from the No. 14 Illinois Fighting Illini, falling on the road, 97-68. Michigan dipped to 8-17 overall and 3-11 in conference play.

After the Nebraska loss and this one, the Wolverines have lost their last two games by 49 total points. They’ve played good teams, and those good teams have taken care of business against them.

The Wolverines lost to the Illini by 15 in their first matchup last month. Illinois was ranked 14th for that first game, and since they played in Ann Arbor, the Fighting Illini are 4-2, with their only losses being against Northwestern in overtime in late January and a loss at Michigan State last weekend. Illinois will likely be a top-four seed come March Madness, and were favored by 16 points on DraftKings heading into this one.

The Illini shot the lights out in this one and while the Wolverines battled for most of the first half, they could not hit threes of their own to keep up.

Here are some takeaways from yet another blowout loss.

A big Illini run to close the first half helped kickstart the blowout

After a decent start with the Wolverines doing a great job getting points in the paint, the Fighting Illini caught fire towards the end of half and Michigan couldn’t keep up.

A Burnett layup with just over 4 minutes to play made this a 4-point game with just over 4 minutes to play in the half.



Illinois proceeded to go on a 16-2 run to close the half, including 3 threes from Terrence Shannon Jr.



Illinois went on a 16-2 run in the final four minutes of the first half, including three made threes from Terrence Shannon Jr. That’s three more threes than Michigan had in the entire half. In a matter of minutes, the Wolverines found themselves in a familiar double-digit hole, with the game out of reach in an instant.

The Wolverines battled early and looked like they could make this game, but that big run took the wind out of their sails.

Michigan gets beat in transition

The Illini like to play at a quick pace, with Terrence Shannon Jr. often leading the pack.

Illinois took advantage of Michigan’s bad transition defense in this one, outscoring the Wolverines on fast break points, 22-8. A lot of those points happened on Illinois’ big first half run, and they continued to dominate at a quick pace in the second half.

Associate head coach Phil Martelli said after Michigan’s first game that Michigan was “dedicated to being a transition team,” but in that department, they got dominated against Illinois.

A bad night from three

The one strength Michigan has relied upon all year long has been three-point shooting, but Illinois did a good job rotating and getting a hand up on Michigan’s three-point attempts.

The Illini were much better from beyond the arc in this one, going 12-of-25 from deep, including 8-for-14 in the first half. The Wolverines made just 10 percent of their threes in the loss, with their lone make from deep coming from Will Tschetter in garbage time.

The Wolverines have been the living embodiment of the “live by the three, die by the three” cliché this season. With how poorly they defend, they need to make threes to survive, and shots simply weren’t falling for them.

A concerted effort to get to the rim, with props to Tarris Reed Jr.

The Wolverines made points in the paint a priority, and did a great job attacking the rim against Illinois, especially in the first half.

They got several layups and dunks in the first half, more than usual for a team that struggles to get open shots near the rim. A whopping 20 of their 27 first-half points came in the paint, with Tarris Reed Jr. (13 points, seven rebounds) and Olivier Nkamhoua (13 points, four rebounds) finding the most success on the interior.

It was nice to see the Wolverines make a concerted effort to get to the paint, especially with the threes not falling. But with how well Illinois shot the ball, those points inside didn’t matter much.

One positive takeaway from this blowout is Reed was especially good when it was close, corralling rebounds inside and rattling the rim with a few thunderous dunks. He’s been real good against the Illini this season, scoring a career-high 20 points in the first matchup earlier this season.

While this is a lost season for the Wolverines, it’s clear to see Reed is getting better and better as a scorer. He has had double-digit points in three of Michigan’s last five games, and with the development track he’s on, he could be a go-to guy on offense next season, which is a sentence I didn’t think I’d type at this time last year.

The play of the game

Tray Jackson has had an up-and-down year off the bench, but he continues to be Michigan’s best dunker. He had a poster dunk over Coleman Hawkins, throwing it down with authority.

This is not Tray Jackson's first highlight poster dunk, but it might be his best. @Trayjackson_ x @umichbball



In my opinion, this is his second-best play of the season, behind only his massive dunk at The Palestra in the Penn State loss.

Up Next

The Wolverines aren’t in action again until this weekend, as they have a rematch with the Michigan State Spartans. MSU won by 19 in East Lansing in the first matchup, as Tom Izzo earned his 700th career win. That game is set to tip-off in Ann Arbor on Saturday, Feb. 17 at 8 p.m. on FOX.