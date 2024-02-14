Michigan to hire NIL Executive General Manager thanks to new partnership with Altius Sports Partners

Announced by the athletic department on Wednesday, the University of Michigan is enhancing its Name, Image and Likeness (NIL) game by partnering with Altius Sports Partners (ASP) to create an NIL Executive General Manager position at the university.

This also extends upon the already-in-place agreement between the university and Learfield, which was announced in Feb. 2023.

“I am pleased to announce this unique and strategic investment through a new agreement with Altius Sports Partners and the growth of our Learfield relationships,” athletics director Warde Manuel said in a press release. “The dedicated roles through ASP and Learfield provide a crucial step forward in supporting and empowering our student-athletes while combining three powerful brands aligned to capitalize on the dynamic opportunities within the realm of NIL.”

ASP will recruit, train and supervise the NIL Executive General Manager position. Collaborating closely with the athletics department, the Executive General Manager will play a pivotal role in enhancing all aspects of Michigan’s existing NIL program, educating stakeholders, elevating the overall experience of student-athletes, and increasing awareness of NIL initiatives within the business community and U-M collectives, according to the press release.

The NIL Executive General Manager position will also work “collaboratively with the newly dedicated position from Learfield, a senior manager of business development who will serve as the NIL subject matter expert for sponsorships while working closely with Athletics, Michigan Sports Properties’ vice president general manager, and local brands to identify opportunities to execute campaigns featuring student-athletes while protecting Michigan IP.”

Additionally, the university will still provide student-athletes with NIL education and branding support from the university’s slew of collectives, including Champions Circle.

“We’re excited to partner with the University of Michigan, an institution that prioritizes comprehensive athlete support,” said Casey Schwab, CEO of ASP. “Our collaboration is designed to create initiatives that provide diverse opportunities for Michigan’s athletes in the NIL landscape. We’re eager to identify the right candidates for the in-house NIL EGM position — individuals who share our dedication to empowering athletes and proactively managing change in this dynamic landscape.”

You can find more details for the Executive General Manager on the official job posting.