Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore continues to fill vacant spots on his staff and is bringing in yet another familiar face.

Per a report from 247 Sports Matt Zenitz, Michigan is expected to hire Houston Texans safeties coach Stephen Adegoke.

Before the Texans, Adegoke worked for the San Francisco 49ers and as a graduate assistant/assistant DB coach at Michigan.https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/WkZ4o7Hx0r — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 14, 2024

Adegoke started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Florida in 2019-20. Adegoke then joined Michigan’s staff in 2021 as a graduate assistant and left in 2022 to become a defensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Adegoke worked with former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and when Ryans became the Houston Texans head coach in early 2023 Adegoke joined Ryans’ staff.

There are multiple reasons to like this hire. Adegoke developed strong relationships with Michigan players and staff members during his time in Ann Arbor. Further, Adegoke’s time in the NFL with DeMeco Ryans, someone who’s considered to be one of the best defensive minds in football, should serve Adegoke well during his return to the Michigan program.

We’ll have more on this hire once it’s official.