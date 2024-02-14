 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Michigan expected to hire Houston Texans safeties coach, per report

It sounds like Adegoke is heading back to Ann Arbor.

By Trevor Woods
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore continues to fill vacant spots on his staff and is bringing in yet another familiar face.

Per a report from 247 Sports Matt Zenitz, Michigan is expected to hire Houston Texans safeties coach Stephen Adegoke.

Adegoke started his coaching career as a graduate assistant at Florida in 2019-20. Adegoke then joined Michigan’s staff in 2021 as a graduate assistant and left in 2022 to become a defensive quality control coach for the San Francisco 49ers. Adegoke worked with former 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans, and when Ryans became the Houston Texans head coach in early 2023 Adegoke joined Ryans’ staff.

There are multiple reasons to like this hire. Adegoke developed strong relationships with Michigan players and staff members during his time in Ann Arbor. Further, Adegoke’s time in the NFL with DeMeco Ryans, someone who’s considered to be one of the best defensive minds in football, should serve Adegoke well during his return to the Michigan program.

We’ll have more on this hire once it’s official.

