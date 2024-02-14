 clock menu more-arrow no yes mobile

Report: Stephen Adegoke staying with Houston Texans after initially accepting Michigan job

It sounds like Adegoke is staying in Houston.

By Trevor Woods Updated
San Francisco 49ers v Las Vegas Raiders Photo by Michael Zagaris/San Francisco 49ers/Getty Images

Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore thought he had his defensive backs coaching position filled. It seemed like a done deal, but according to Sam Webb from The Michigan Insider, the Houston Texans will be hanging on to Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach after all.

On Wednesday, 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz first reported that Michigan was expected to hire Adegoke to replace Steve Clinkscale.

There were multiple reasons to like this expected hire. Adegoke developed strong relationships with Michigan players and staff members during his time in Ann Arbor as a graduate assistant in 2021. Further, Adegoke’s time in the NFL would have served Adegoke well in Ann Arbor.

Now, it’s back to the drawing board for Moore and company. Webb also reported that Louisiana defensive coordinator Lamar Morgan was the runner-up initially, so it seems like Moore will pivot right back to Morgan. When/if that happens, we’ll bring you the latest here on Maize n Brew.

