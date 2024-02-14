Michigan head coach Sherrone Moore thought he had his defensive backs coaching position filled. It seemed like a done deal, but according to Sam Webb from The Michigan Insider, the Houston Texans will be hanging on to Stephen Adegoke as their safeties coach after all.

On Wednesday, 247Sports’ Matt Zenitz first reported that Michigan was expected to hire Adegoke to replace Steve Clinkscale.

Michigan is expected to hire Houston Texans safeties coach Stephen Adegoke as a defensive backs coach, sources tell @247sports.



Before the Texans, Adegoke worked for the San Francisco 49ers and as a graduate assistant/assistant DB coach at Michigan.https://t.co/dJORJ80Uo5 pic.twitter.com/WkZ4o7Hx0r — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 14, 2024

There were multiple reasons to like this expected hire. Adegoke developed strong relationships with Michigan players and staff members during his time in Ann Arbor as a graduate assistant in 2021. Further, Adegoke’s time in the NFL would have served Adegoke well in Ann Arbor.

Now, it’s back to the drawing board for Moore and company. Webb also reported that Louisiana defensive coordinator Lamar Morgan was the runner-up initially, so it seems like Moore will pivot right back to Morgan. When/if that happens, we’ll bring you the latest here on Maize n Brew.