Reports: Brian Jean-Mary returning for second stint as Michigan’s linebackers coach

The Michigan Wolverines have been looking for a full-time linebackers coach since the fall, and according to multiple reports, they finally have their guy. It’s a name that should be familiar to Michigan fans — Brian Jean-Mary.

According to The Michigan Insider’s Sam Webb, Jean-Mary will also be the Wolverines’ defensive run game coordinator.

Jean-Mary was the linebackers coach for the Wolverines in 2020, but took the same position with the Tennessee Volunteers following that forgettable season. He has been in Knoxville since then and now returns to Ann Arbor to join Sherrone Moore’s first staff as head coach.

A well-known recruiter, Jean-Mary helped bring Junior Colson and Jaydon Hood to Michigan. He also reeled in five-star Malik Jefferson, as well as four-stars Jefferson McCulloch, Erick Fowler and Anthony Wheeler when he was the linebackers coach and recruiting coordinator at the University of Texas. Not to mention, he also recruited a few Michigan targets during his time at Tennessee, including four-star linebacker Arion Carter, four-star linebacker/edge Joshua Joseph and three-star defensive lineman Jordan Phillips.

Being from the state of Florida, Jean-Mary is quite familiar with the southern part of the country, so he should be able to get into the homes of several top prospects who reside in the south.

Along with his stints at Tennessee and Texas, Jean-Mary also has coaching experience at South Carolina (grad assistant), Louisville (grad assistant and later as the linebackers and assistant head coach), North Alabama (secondary), Georgia Tech (linebackers) and USF (assistant head coach/defensive coordinator/linebackers).

This is a huge get for Moore. Michigan has been in need of a linebackers coach since Chris Partridge was fired back in November. Partridge was a very good recruiter as well, so it’s really nice to see Moore go get another proven coach and recruiter in Jean-Mary.

As long as Michigan fans can get over him calling the Big House a “tennis crowd,” I think Jean-Mary will be welcomed back to Ann Arbor with open arms.