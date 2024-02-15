Nine Wolverines included on the PFF’s top-101 players list for 2023

The Michigan Wolverines are coming off a historic year in which they went 15-0 for the first time ever and won their first National Championship since 1997. It was a total team effort, but some players rose above the rest, and that is once again being proven as nine players were put on PFF’s College 101, a list of the best players in the country during 2023.

The Wolverines didn’t have anyone crack the top 15, but they did put the most total players on the list in the country with nine.

Defensive lineman Kris Jenkins was the first player on the list (going in reverse order) at 91. Jenkins helped anchor one of the best lines in the country and is on his way to the NFL. On the other side of the ball, Drake Nugent came in at 90. Nugent transferred over from Stanford and continued a string of great play at the center position. He graded out at 75.0-plus in both pass protection and run blocking.

It was great to see these two lineman on the list, but star right guard Zak Zinter was notably left off. Zinter was arguably the best lineman on the Wolverines and he should have been among the country’s top 101.

A second transfer hit the list at 87, as cornerback Josh Wallace came in at 87. Wallace was great for the Wolverines and scored out at 80.5 in coverage. The first and only linebacker came in at 76, with Michael Barrett another one of five defensive players on the list for Michigan. Barrett had a 92.3 pass-rushing grade which was second in the nation at his position.

Michigan’s excellent secondary got some more love with Mike Sainristil and Will Johnson coming in at 72 and 55, respectively. They were arguably the best defensive back duo in the country this year and absolutely locked down the potent Washington receivers in the National Championship Game. They were both great on their own, but together they were nearly unstoppable.

Wolverine hero Blake Corum comes in at 45 after breaking the school’s single-season rushing touchdown record. Corum wasn’t quite as explosive as he was last year, but he was almost unstoppable inside the 10-yard line and scored big touchdown after big touchdown all season long.

Quarterback J.J. McCarthy came in at 37 after finishing his college career with just one loss as a starter. McCarthy didn’t have as flashy numbers as the top quarterbacks, but he had that “it” factor and just kept winning. He came through with the biggest drives when the team needed it. He was awesome for the Wolverines, and if you went by winning he would be at the top of the list.

The highest ranked Michigan player on the list was defensive lineman Mason Graham at No. 18. He was an absolute force on the line for the top-ranked Wolverines. Graham posted an 85.1 overall grade and a 91.0 run defense grade. He did all of this in just his second year. Graham is going to be back next year and will be arguably the best defensive tackle in the country.