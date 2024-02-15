Recruiting Roundup: Five-star WR expands on visit from Ron Bellamy

There’s been a lot of turnover on the Michigan football coaching staff over the last few weeks, but despite all that uncertainty, the recruiting world never stops.

In this edition of the Recruiting Roundup, we’ll dive into a top-20 wide receiver getting a visit from Ron Bellamy, a defensive back target speaking on Steve Clinkscale’s departure, and an update on an offensive line target just outside the top-200.

Let’s get into it.

Five-star WR talks visit from Ron Bellamy

In an interview with The Wolverine’s EJ Holland ($), 2025 five-star wide receiver Andrew Marsh, who has been on Michigan’s campus a few times, spoke on a recent visit that Ron Bellamy made to his high school in Fulshear, Texas. Marsh and Bellamy have formed a solid bond so far.

“It was good to see him at my school,” Marsh said. “We have a really good relationship. We talk a good amount — probably weekly. He does a good job of staying on top of it. He’s very personable. He’s someone I can talk to about a lot of stuff.”

On the 247Sports composite, Marsh is an elite prospect, rated as the 19th-best player in his class, the fourth-best wide receiver and the fifth-best player from Texas. He has dozens of offers, and he’s one of the 20 highest-ranked players to not be committed to a school yet.

Michigan has hired a new head coach since Marsh’s recruitment started, but he seems to be content with the change.

“I like the hire,” Marsh said. “I like how they kept it within the coaching staff. Coach (Ron) Bellamy kept me posted on it and gave me some insight that it was going to be coach Moore. I’m pleased with the change.

“Michigan is definitely up there for me. I can’t give you a number because I really don’t know myself. But they are up there. I love the people up there and the history and tradition. They have a great culture.”

Top-100 DB target speaks on Steve Clinkscale’s departure

Michigan fans got some depressing news last Saturday morning when Steve Clinkscale, one of Michigan’s best recruiters, left Ann Arbor to join Jim Harbaugh’s staff with the Los Angeles Chargers.

Top-100 2025 four-star defensive back target Alex Graham was also sad to hear the news, but it doesn’t appear there’s any bad blood.

“I’m a little disappointed, but he did what’s best for him and his family,” Graham told The Wolverine’s Zach Libby ($). “At the end of the day, I’m happy for him.”

Graham started his high school career at Cass Tech in Detroit but transferred to IMG Academy. On the 247Sports composite, Graham is 99th in his class, 14th among cornerbacks and 13th among recruits currently in Florida. National recruiting analyst Allen Trieu placed a Crystal Ball prediction in Nov. 2022 for Graham to go to Michigan.

“Michigan is still a top school,” Graham said. “I’ll wait and see who they bring in.”

Graham teased at the end of the interview his top list is dropping soon, but he did say he plans to visit Michigan again this spring.

“They just sent me the schedule, so I plan on coming back down and visiting again,” Graham said. “Of course, hopefully they have a new guy, and really, how practice goes. How everything runs. That’s what I’ll look for.”

Top-250 offensive linemen talks Grant Newsome visit

Avery Gach — a 2025 four-star offensive lineman from Franklin, Michigan — has been a top target for the Wolverines for a while now. He visited for the Purdue game, and was impressed by how Michigan played in the victories over Penn State and Ohio State.

While there has been turnover on the coaching staff, there’s continuity with Michigan’s linemen. Grant Newsome previously worked with offensive linemen a lot as tight ends coach, and he visited Gach after being promoted to offensive line coach.

“I talked to coach Newsome, and he’s really excited that I can play every single position on the field because I’m very versatile,” Gach told The Wolverine’s Libby ($). “So he likes that about me.”

Gach clearly has a lot of respect for Newsome, expanding on the conversations the two of them have had throughout his recruitment.

“(Newsome) is very smart,” Gach said. “We had an in-depth conversation when he came to the school. We were talking stuff up, going through plays, and I really like the way that he coaches and his mentality of the O-line. It’s easier to sometimes have conversations about certain stuff (with younger coaches). I guess you could connect with them easier, depending on who the young guy is. They’re more relatable sometimes.”

Gach said he and his family have an open invite to spring camp practice, which will happen once the dead period is over next month.

“I want to see how coach Newsome coaches the O-line because I’ve seen him coach tight ends,” Gach said. “I liked that. Tight ends and the O-line, in terms of blocking, are the closest that they can get per position group. But I want to see how he coaches the O-line because, obviously, he played O-line at Michigan. I also want to meet the new strength coach.”