Michigan AD Warde Manuel gives Juwan Howard a second vote of confidence

The Michigan Wolverines’ basketball team currently sits in last place in the Big Ten at 8-17 overall and 3-11 in conference play. That’s all thanks to being last in the conference in points allowed (79.1 per game), scoring margin (-3.4) and turnover margin (-2.84), as well as the second-worst three-point field goal percentage (36.2 percent).

Despite one of the worst seasons in recent history, athletic director Warde Manuel is staying patient with head coach Juwan Howard, doubling down on his support during a Zoom press conference.

“I have not really thought about any changes in in our men’s basketball program at this time,” Manuel said. “I mean, it’s one of those things that, I guess I can’t say it any clearer — I want to support Juwan to be successful and have not given any moment and thought of anything about changes at this time. And so my support is of him, of our student athletes and our staff.”

This supportive statement comes in the aftermath of a 29-point loss to the Illinois Fighting Illini on Tuesday, and less than a week after a 20-point loss to the Nebraska Cornhuskers.

“Juwan and I have talked, yes,” Manuel said. “We will continue to have those conversations as the season goes through. I will continue to support him in the effort to turn this around and win, as he expects to win. There is no lack of effort from our student athletes, its a lack of execution at times.

“We have to be better. He knows that. I will continue to have those conversations with him, and be there for him. This is difficult. These student-athletes are working to win. There is no bigger disappointment than what they have.”

Manuel made similar statements a month ago when Michigan head football coach Sherrone Moore was announced to the media at his introductory press conference. At the time, Manuel said, “I have not spent one moment thinking about anything but supporting Juwan and this team. I haven’t thought about the evaluation of the season, all that stuff comes at the end of the season, guys. It’s rare, I’ve done it in my career, but it’s extremely rare for me to make a decision in the middle of the season.”

Manuel’s comments provide a stark contrast to rival Ohio State, which fired Chris Holtmann on Wednesday while the Buckeyes sit with a 14-11 overall record.

Howard holds an 87-65 record as the head coach the last five seasons. He also had open heart surgery in September, forcing him to miss the first two months of the season. Every time he has been asked, Howard his has reaffirmed his love for the job and hopes to continue to coach his alma mater.

“September 15th, I spent 15 days in the hospital with open heart surgery, and those 15 days in the hospital were like nights of thinking and appreciating life,” Howard recently said. “And so now to be here coaching, that’s a blessing. A guy who almost lost his life. So do I enjoy coaching? You’re damn right I do.”

Howard added: “And I enjoy being with these young men and learning from them and growing with them. I enjoy working with my staff and challenging each other, helping each other grow. I enjoy the crowd, all the BS that they say to me that’s trying to of course distract me. I enjoy that, that’s what competitors do. When you’re a competitor this is what you’ve grown so much (to love) and embraced.”

The Wolverines have less than a month left of Big Ten play before they head to the Big Ten Tournament in Minnesota. Howard’s job is safe, for now, and Manuel is giving him public support, as well as the opportunity to turn the program around.