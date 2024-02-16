Best NFL landing spots for Michigan’s secondary

The Michigan Wolverines had the best defense in college football this season, largely due to a stellar secondary. As the NFL Draft approaches, a couple of Wolverines from the unit should expect to be on a pro roster once the draft concludes.

Two starting cornerbacks from the maize and blue lead the list with Mike Sainristil and Josh Wallace both having the potential to hear their names called. One will very likely be called sooner than the other, as Sainristil has been listed by some as one of the top players in this draft.

Sainristil was a team captain in 2022 and 2023 and one of the unequivocal leaders of this team. The grad student swapped sides of the ball, and it likely will result in being a Day 2 draft pick after being a consensus All-American.

One of the first teams that came to mind for me when considering Sainristil was the Carolina Panthers. They play a similar base 3-4 defense and need leaders in that locker room. Sainristil would be a fit for a team that needs a bunch of help in the secondary after giving up the fourth-most yards in the NFL last season.

Another team that would make a lot of sense is the Detroit Lions. Sainristil loves football and would fit perfectly as the slot corner in Aaron Glenn’s defense. The Lions were in the bottom five in passing yards allowed per game and Sainristil would help lower that number quite a bit.

Then, of course, are the two obvious ones with the Chargers and the Seahawks. The Seahawks have two third-round picks and I’m sure Mike Macdonald would love to use one on Sainristil if he is somehow still around. Jim Harbaugh and Jesse Minter will very likely have their eyes on him too, with a major lack of depth at the position heading into next season.

The Chargers would also be a great fit for Josh Wallace for a similar reason much later in the draft. Teams that are looking for more depth at the corner position could take a look at him as well. Wallace has less tape against high-level opponents, but he was consistently a really talented corner for the Wolverines in his one season with the team. At UMass, he was absolutely elite, so if he can keep translating some of those things, maybe he can make it at the next level.

I could see Dallas taking another swing at a Michigan product like they did with Mazi Smith and Luke Schoonmaker last season. Mike Zimmer runs a 3-4 defense like what Michigan ran this past season, and Wallace could be a guy later in the draft that fits a need with Stephon Gilmore hitting free agency and some big decisions coming for that team with others hitting the market this offseason.

Two other spots I like are the New England Patriots with a new regime starting and the New York Giants who will probably keep a similar defense to what (new Michigan defensive coordinator) Wink Martindale ran last season for the team.

At the safety position, Quentin Johnson could see his name called late in the draft too. He was a late entry to the NFL Draft after playing in 15 games this season and seeing quite a bit of play in the rotation as the season progressed. The highlight was forcing a fumble in the Rose Bowl on a crucial drive where Alabama was moving the ball with the lead.

Two teams that would make a lot of sense are the Los Angeles Rams and the Washington Commanders. Washington is depleted at just about every position, including the secondary. Dan Quinn is going to want to build a team of winners on the defensive side and Johnson did a lot of that in Ann Arbor.

The Rams also need some depth in the secondary across both safety and corner. Johnson rotated all over the field, so it would make sense if he could fit in at any of those spots for Los Angeles next season.