Column: The Michigan men’s basketball program is in shambles, and no one seems to care

Every conversation I’ve had about the Michigan men’s basketball team this season has been eerily similar. When I talk about this team with friends, family members or coworkers, I generally get the exact same sentiment. I’m paraphrasing here, but the conversation usually tends to be some version of this:

“I can’t muster the energy to care about this season, especially after we just won a natty in football.”

“It hasn’t gone great, but I’m excited to follow Michigan football in the draft, and I can’t wait for the spring game.”

“Yeah, this team is bad, and it’s gotten to the point where I’ve stopped watching on a consistent basis.”

Maybe I’m talking to the wrong people. Maybe my Michigan bubble is smaller than most. Maybe there’s a corner of the hellscape formerly known as Twitter I haven’t ventured to yet. But following this team for four months has left most fans feeling apathetic.

To be fair to those fans, this team is having its worst season in a long time. The Wolverines are 8-17 overall and 3-11 in conference play — dead last in the Big Ten. They are 114th in the NET rankings with an abysmal 3-9 record in Quad 1 games. They are 103rd in KenPom, with an adjusted offense ranked 67th (112.9) and an adjusted defense ranked 180th (106.2). The Wolverines allow opponents to score 79.1 points per game, a mark that ranks 330th in the country, only better than 21 other teams in all of D1 men’s college basketball.

This is a team that can’t keep a first-half lead, can’t score consistently, and can’t get stops when it matters most. They get blown out by NCAA Tournament-level competition, with the latest examples being beatdowns at Nebraska and Illinois. Michigan has good players on paper, but don’t seem to mesh together.

And to top it all off, this team has gotten more coverage for stories off the court than on the court, like the spat Howard had with head trainer Jon Sanderson, and the bizarre Dug McDaniel academic suspension.

This is a bad team. And the worst part is, this is a team that has appeared to have lost the passion of the fanbase. And that’s a horrible spot to be in, especially considering the highs this program reached over the last decade-plus.

The Michigan men’s basketball team has entered a dangerous territory in the sports lexicon — this is a lost season, and apathy has crept into a fanbase like a thief in the night.

Fans of bad teams often acknowledge how bad their team is, but still have their passion. Detroit Lions fans have stuck with their team for generations of losing. Despite a 3.5-year tenure filled with mistake after mistake, Detroit Pistons fans still seem to furiously care about their basketball team.

Even when the Red Wings are bad, fans are so passionate about the team that they are able to put butts in the seats of Little Caesars Arena. But the Wolverines aren’t even close to doing that right now:

A whole section of Maize Rage is empty for tonight’s game against Wisconsin. pic.twitter.com/2kUqVSlWwV — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) February 8, 2024

Despite the St. John’s win in Madison Square Garden, the victory over Ohio State with the Fab Five in attendance, and the upset win over a ranked Wisconsin team that was in a tailspin at the time, it appears Michigan fans have no faith and have completely lost interest in this team.

What makes it even more sad is that this is supposed to be one of the most fun times in the college basketball calendar. Selection Sunday is about a month away, and everyone from the most diehard fans to the people in your office who don’t know a thing about the sport, will still fill out a bracket.

But the Wolverines won’t hear their name called by Greg Gumbel on the announcement show, and they’re so bad that they may not even make the NIT.

In 2.5 seasons covering the downfall of this once-illustrious program, that is the saddest sentence I’ve ever written.

What makes matters worse is that in the midst of all of this, Michigan’s athletic director had the gall to tell the media this regarding head coach Juwan Howard and this season:

“I have not really thought about any changes in in our men’s basketball program at this time,” Warde Manuel said. “I mean, it’s one of those things that, I guess I can’t say it any clearer — I want to support Juwan to be successful and have not given any moment and thought of anything about changes at this time. And so my support is of him, of our student athletes and our staff.”

At least he is consistent, as he had a similar sentiment at Sherrone Moore’s introductory press conference last month. And of course, from a PR standpoint, it makes sense to support your struggling head coach when given the chance to please the powers that be.

But to say you haven’t even thought about change during a season going this poorly feels irresponsible at best, and apathetic at worst. I’m not saying Howard should be out of a job after this season; he’s a decent recruiter who has been hindered by some admissions hurdles, his passion for the program is unwavering, and he has shown the program can win under his leadership — albeit that was largely with John Beilein’s players.

That said, barring a miracle run in the Big Ten Tournament, the men’s team will miss the NCAA Tournament two seasons in a row. There needs to be some standards for a program that was considered just below blue-blood status in the not-so-distant past and was in the National Championship in 2018.

There needs to be conversations between Howard and Manuel once this season is over to properly evaluate where the program is at. Some sort of change needs to happen, in regards to the coaching staff, in-game strategy, recruiting strategy, or some combination of the three.

But accepting the results of the last couple seasons and “running it back” next year will lose even more fans. The longer this program goes without being nationally relevant, the more Michigan fans will tune out.

But hey, at least the football team is good, right?