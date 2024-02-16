Michigan Baseball Preview: The Wolverines take on WMU in Arizona to begin 2024 season

The 2024 college baseball season kicks off this weekend and the Michigan Wolverines will head to Glendale, Arizona to take on a familiar foe. The weather is still cold in Michigan, so the Wolverines will travel nearly 2,000 miles to take on Western Michigan, a school that is only 99 miles away from them.

The two teams open up the season with a four-game series at Camelback Ranch. The opener will take place on Friday at 3 p.m. ET, and then the two teams will play a doubleheader on Saturday starting at 3 p.m. ET. On Sunday, they will wrap up the series with a single game starting at 1 p.m. ET.

The Wolverines are entering their second season under head coach Tracy Smith after Erik Bakich left Michigan to take the head job at Clemson. The Wolverines went 28-28 last year, but did pick up two wins in the Big Ten Tournament to make the semifinals.

Michigan played the Broncos once last season and came away with a 12-5 victory. It is 93-77-4 all-time against them, but is just 5-9 in neutral site games.

The Wolverines return 12 players from last season’s team. Headlining the returners this season are sophomore Mitch Voit, who had a .267 average in 2023 with seven home runs and 32 RBI. He also went 4-1 on the mound with a 3.25 ERA.

They also return the team’s batting-average leader, Jonathan Kim. The sophomore outfielder hit .322 in his first season with the Wolverines, and he showed some pop in his bat with three home runs and 10 doubles.

There are 26 newcomers this year, a group made up of 19 freshmen and seven transfers. Stephen Hrustich leads the group and was a third team All-Big Ten selection at Northwestern. Another notable transfer is catcher Will Rogers, who played two seasons at Arizona State. He started 24 games in his sophomore year with the Sun Devils and hit three home runs.

In the other dugout, there are a handful a players the Wolverines need to be ready for. The Broncos return an All-MAC Second Team pitcher in redshirt senior Brady Miller, as well as senior bullpen ace Hayden Berg. Miller went 7-4 with a 5.36 ERA, and Berg appeared in 20 games and recorded four saves and a team-leading 4.47 ERA.

Cade Sullivan leads the infield at first base for the Broncos. The All-MAC first baseman led Western Michigan in hitting with a .306 average, and put himself all over the WMU season and career records list. For the season records, he was tied for first in home runs (18), third in RBI (59) and total bases (129), and ninth in runs scored (53). On the career list, he’s tied for first in home runs with 28 and is fourth in slugging percentage at .573.

In the outfield, head coach Billy Gernon is looking at senior Josh Swinehart (.283 batting average) in left field and as a backup to Sullivan at first base. Also in the outfield are senior center fielder Jackson Kitchen, who held a .276 batting average and a team-high 16 stolen bases last season, and redshirt junior right fielder Dylan Nevar, who carried a .263 batting average in 2023 and was a Collegiate Baseball Newspaper Freshman All-American and the MAC Freshman of the Year in 2022.

Friday’s opener will be the first of six straight away from Ann Arbor to start the season. Michigan will play in its home opener against Oakland on March 6 before heading back on the road for a three-game series with Coastal Carolina.