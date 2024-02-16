Michigan Mock Draft Roundup: Where things stand in mid-February

This week, we passed one of the many checkpoints for prospects in the draft process as we inch closer to the 2024 NFL Draft. Invitations for the NFL Combine in Indianapolis were sent out, and the Michigan Wolverines set the record for the most players invited to a single combine (18).

Invitations are great and all, but they don’t guarantee a spot at the top of draft boards, and might not guarantee a selection at all. However, Michigan still has plenty of players who will hear their names called in April’s draft. Today, we’ll take a look at some of the latest mock drafts from around the industry to see where Michigan’s players could be heading.

ESPN - Field Yates

No. 12 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Denver Broncos

The Broncos have been a popular landing spot for J.J. McCarthy in mock drafts so far this offseason. It makes sense given the struggles of veteran Russell Wilson in Denver. The fact Sean Payton will be looking to make a splash after a rough first season also signals the possibility the team could be in the quarterback market.

In his analysis, Yates says McCarthy is an, “accuracy merchant with good mobility,” a fair assessment based on what we’ve seen from him. He also goes on to mention scouts believe he has another gear he can get to as a passer, mostly based on the fact he wasn’t asked to throw the ball nearly as much as some of the other quarterbacks in this year’s class.

The Ringer - Ben Solak

No. 8 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Atlanta Falcons

This has been the highest we’ve seen McCarthy go in mock drafts to this point. With the big three quarterbacks of the draft class (Caleb Williams, Jayden Daniels, Drake Maye) slated to go in the top three picks, Atlanta is the next quarterback-needy team on the board.

In his analysis, Solak mentions McCarthy seems like a, “(Brock) Purdy-like quarterback in a Shanahan/McVay system.” He also states he should be beneficial in any system as long as he does what the playcaller tells him, despite some of his biggest plays and strengths being displayed when he’s forced to improvise. He lauds McCarthy for having a quick release and movement skills.

NFL.com - Chad Reuter

No. 13 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Las Vegas Raiders

The Raiders represent another popular landing spot for McCarthy, as they will look to move on from the likes of Jimmy Garoppolo and Aidan O’Connell under center. McCarthy could certainly do a lot worse than having Davante Adams and Jakobi Meyers to throw to in his first year in the league.

No. 34 Overall - Running back Blake Corum to the New England Patriots

This would be a pretty big departure from where most of the industry has Blake Corum pegged to go, as most mock drafts don’t have Corum going until the end of the second round. Still, the combination of Rhamondre Stevenson and Corum would be a big headache for opposing defenses.

No. 45 Overall - Guard Zak Zinter to the New Orleans Saints

This could be the sweet spot for Zinter, as he has been one of the best offensive linemen in all of college football the last few years. His November injury could scare some teams away, but when he’s healthy, he should be considered one of the top linemen in the class.

No. 66 Overall - Defensive tackle Kris Jenkins to the Arizona Cardinals

The end of the second round has been the sweet spot for Kris Jenkins thus far. The start of the third round wouldn’t be so bad, especially being drafted to Arizona, where he would likely have the chance to start right away as the Cardinals look to build up their defense.

No. 70 Overall - Wide receiver Roman Wilson to the New York Giants

Roman Wilson’s big performance at the Senior Bowl has put him in the conversation with the best receivers in the draft. Here, he winds up with the Giants, who always seem to be in the hunt for receivers when the draft rolls around. He’d be lining up alongside other young pass catchers like Jalin Hyatt and Wan’Dale Robinson.

No. 81 Overall - Linebacker Junior Colson to the Seattle Seahawks

Most mocks have Colson slated to go somewhere on Day 2, and the Seahawks could be a solid landing spot since they look to get a younger, long-term solution at the linebacker position. It also wouldn’t hurt for Colson to be paired up with new Seahawks head coach and former Michigan defensive coordinator Mike Macdonald.

No. 82 Overall - Defensive back Mike Sainristil to the Indianapolis Colts

While Sainristil has proven to be one of the better defensive backs in all of college football, his age (23 years old) and relative inexperience on defense could have him sliding down draft boards. He’d be a solid addition to the Colts secondary, though, and would have the chance to team back up with former Wolverine Kwity Paye.