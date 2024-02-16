Michigan S Keon Sabb enters the transfer portal

According to multiple reports on Friday morning, the Michigan Wolverines just suffered their first huge loss of the offseason to the transfer portal — safety Keon Sabb.

The former top-100 overall prospect originally was committed to play for the Clemson Tigers, but defensive coordinator Brent Venebals took the head coach job at Oklahoma, forcing Sabb to rethink his decision. He elected to commit and sign with the Wolverines on the opening day of the early signing period in Dec. 2021.

What it means, why it’s such a big deal

Sabb was viewed as the next man up at safety for the Wolverines. Of course, Rod Moore and Makari Paige are both back for another season in 2024, but Sabb saw the field regularly down the stretch of the season when both those guys were also playing good football.

The sophomore broke out this past year with 28 tackles — including six in the National Championship — 0.5 sacks, four pass deflections and two interceptions, one of which was returned for a touchdown against Minnesota.

Still 20-10〽️



Keon Sabb has made some really good plays the past few games. He’ll be back next year and looks like a guy that’ll solidify what should be a damn good unit.



Great coverage and rake pic.twitter.com/nFmwON407Y — Due# (@JDue51) January 9, 2024

What’s Next?

Michigan will now roll into spring ball with Rod Moore, Makari Paige, Zeke Berry, Brandyn Hillman and others at the safety position. That is, unless Michigan’s next defensive backs coach can convince Sabb to stay at Michigan.

Stephen Adegoke was reportedly lined up to be that guy, but now he is staying with the Houston Texans. Lamar Morgan — the defensive coordinator at the University of Louisiana — is reportedly next up on Sherrone Moore’s list, according to Sam Webb of The Michigan Insider ($).

Morgan, a former standout safety himself at Louisiana from 2003-07, returned to his alma mater to be the defensive coordinator in 2022. According to his profile on Louisiana’s website, “Morgan’s defense ranked in the top half of the Sun Belt Conference in total defense and the team recorded 15 interceptions which ranked 14th nationally. Five members of the defense earned All-Sun Belt honors including first team selections Zi’Yon Hill-Green, who tied the school record for most career sacks, and Bralen Trahan, who ranked in the top 25 nationally in interceptions with four.”

Should Morgan be hired to be Michigan’s next defensive backs coach, perhaps these accolades would be enough to have Sabb at least reconsider his decision to enter the portal. It’s tough losing coaches (Jesse Minter, Steve Clinkscale) that you are familiar with, but it also could be reassuring to have coaches coming in who can keep Michigan’s successes on defense going.

In the meantime, this is a huge blow to Michigan’s 2024 team. We will have developments as they come in.