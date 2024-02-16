Michigan set to add Louisiana DC to coaching staff

It appears Michigan has found their next defensive backs coach.

Per Matt Zenitz of 247 Sports, Michigan has hired Louisiana defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan. Morgan is expected to coach both cornerbacks and safeties.

Michigan is hiring Louisiana defensive coordinator LaMar Morgan as defensive backs coach, sources tell @247Sports.



Morgan impressed Michigan during the interview process and came recommended from ex-Michigan DC Jesse Minter, whom he worked with at Vanderbilt.… pic.twitter.com/rYiiXy4O8M — Matt Zenitz (@mzenitz) February 16, 2024

What makes Morgan’s hire all the more interesting is his connection to former Michigan defensive coordinator Jesse Minter, whom he coached with at Vanderbilt. Morgan should know a good chunk of Michigan’s defensive scheme. Although Wink Martindale is now Michigan’s defensive coordinator, Minter’s scheme should remain relatively intact as it was a variation of Martindale’s scheme with the Baltimore Ravens.

Beyond stints at Louisiana and Vanderbilt Morgan’s coached at Western Carolina, UL-Monroe, and Houston. As DC of Louisiana the past two seasons the defense had 28 interceptions and in 2023 the unit led the nation in defensive touchdowns.

Continuity in defensive philosophy is important and adding Morgan to the mix could serve the Michigan defense well next season.

We’ll have more on Morgan once the hire is officially announced.