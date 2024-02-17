Analyzing Michigan’s returning production and offseason SP+ ranking

With the bulk of the coaching carousel and roster turnover for the college football offseason in the rearview mirror, most of the nation’s top teams have a decent sense of where they’re at personnel-wise heading into the 2024 season.

It’s been quite the eventful offseason for Michigan thus far, as a good chunk of players have opted for the NFL Draft, while the coaching staff, particularly on defense, has gotten a big makeover.

After all these changes, ESPN’s Bill Connelly released his preseason SP+ rankings, as well as his returning production rankings for the 2024 season. With all this new information on the table, let’s have a look at where Michigan stands as of right now.

For Connelly’s returning production rankings, things are pretty straightforward. He mentions the rankings stem from three questions. He asks, “How good has your team been recently? How well has it recruited? And who returns from last year’s roster?” He also mentions that by looking at returning production, we can see how a team may regress from last season.

Michigan has had plenty of turnover this offseason. On the plus side, Michigan will send 18 players to the NFL Combine, meaning there are plenty of starting spots to fill.

Nearly the entire offense needs to be replaced, as Michigan is losing its quarterback, starting running back, entire offensive line, and two top wide receivers. The defense returns enough key contributors that we don’t need to worry just yet about who will step up, but still loses plenty of big names and role players at each level of the defense.

Connelly’s returning production rating for the Wolverines reflects this roster turnover. Michigan ranks No. 128 of 134 teams nationally, returning 36 percent of its production. The team also has the No. 132 offense (24 percent returning production) and No. 109 ranked defense (47 percent).

Yikes. Not very reassuring if you’re hoping for Michigan to maintain its domination from last year.

However, I’d be remiss if I didn’t point out Michigan was highly likely to regress anyway. The Wolverines did just go 15-0, win a national championship and set the NFL Combine’s record for most players invited from a single school. It’s just unrealistic to expect that type of production year after year.

Connelly alludes to this as well by saying:

“It’s rare that a team can be good enough to win the national title, or come particularly close, without requisite experience levels, so most of the teams that reach particularly high heights one year tend to rank low in returning production the next.”

It’s merely the price Michigan will have to pay for how good it was in 2023.

As for SP+, Connelly mentions the preseason rankings take three major factors into account. Those three things are the aforementioned percentage of returning production, recruiting rankings from recent classes, and how well teams have performed over the last few seasons.

The Wolverines ranked as Connelly’s No. 1 team in SP+ for all but one week after Week 4 of the 2023 season, and Michigan’s total dominance in all three phases of the game reflected this. However, due to the low rate of returning production, it’s no surprise to see Michigan has slipped a little bit in the preseason rankings.

The Wolverines clock in at No. 5, only behind Georgia, Ohio State, Oregon and Texas, respectively. The rate of returning production can be credited for the slight step back in the rankings. However, it’s noteworthy that even so, Michigan is still placed among the nation’s best teams.

Connelly’s third factor of recent success does some heavy lifting here, as Michigan hasn’t necessarily been in that “elite” tier on the recruiting trail in recent years. The Wolverines have definitely earned the benefit of the doubt when it comes to replacing production, though, and it isn’t a crazy expectation they might be able to do it again.

At this point in the offseason, most teams have question marks, especially when it comes to predicting how a team stacks up against the others in college football. Teams will learn even more in the coming months as spring ball commences, and with summer practices and training camp to follow.

There’s still so much to learn before the season starts, but does that mean its a bad idea to take a look at where Michigan’s team stands now? Of course not. Fans can’t be blamed for having some apprehension about so many significant players and coaches from the 2023 team leaving, but if the SP+ rankings are any indication, Michigan can be given at least some benefit of the doubt in its ability to replace them and put a good product on the field in 2024.