Former Michigan Athletic Director Jack Weidenbach has died, U-M Athletics announced Saturday afternoon.

Weidenbach served as Michigan’s athletic director from 1990 to 1994, succeeding Bo Schembechler as Michigan’s seventh AD. He first started working at U-M in 1966, working several managerial positions before eventually working as director of business operations and managing Michigan’s physical plant, purchasing, public safety, occupational safety, and environmental health.

Before coming to Ann Arbor, Weidenbach served our country as a captain in the Air Force, and spent more than 20 years in aviation management. Michigan’s main athletic administration building, on the corner of South State Street and East Hoover Avenue, is named in his honor.

He was 99 years old. Maize N Brew sends our condolences to the Weidenbach family and the Michigan community.

Below are statements from people within Michigan’s athletic program, including current and former head coaches:

Warde Manuel, Michigan’s current athletic director

“Jack was an unbelievable athletic director and exceptional business mind who mentored me early in my career. I was blessed to spend time with him on multiple occasions since I returned to U-M. My thoughts and prayers go out to Jack’s family and friends.”

Jim Duderstadt, Michigan President (1988-1996)

“Jack Weidenbach’s impact spanned over two decades as he navigated the intricate workings of the University of Michigan with precision and dedication. When the opportunity for retirement arose, Jack chose to continue his service by assuming the responsibilities of Director of Athletics, exemplifying his steadfast commitment to our institution. Throughout his tenure, Jack’s influence was profound, not only for me personally but for the entire university community. Beyond his professional contributions, Jack was a dear friend to both Anne and me. In this time of loss, we extend our deepest condolences and heartfelt prayers to his family.”

Bev Plocki, Michigan Women’s Gymnastics Head Coach

“Jack Weidenbach gave me the opportunity of a lifetime, and I am forever grateful to him for seeing something in me and giving me a chance. He combined separate men’s and women’s departments and brought the level of support for the women up to that of the men, which created the powerhouse that is now Michigan Athletics. He knew every athlete by name and made everyone around him feel special. I am honored to have worked under his leadership and considered him a mentor and friend.”

Carol Hutchins, Former Michigan Softball Head Coach