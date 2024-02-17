Michigan goes scoreless for the final seven minutes, loses to MSU

The Michigan Wolverines lost to the Michigan State Spartans in their second matchup of the season, handing Juwan Howard his first loss to Michigan State at home as head coach.

While the Wolverines got Dug McDaniel back for the home game, they lost Terrance Williams II due to an illness, who scored a team-high 17 points against Illinois on Tuesday.

At the end of the day, a seven-minute scoring drought and the Spartans’ firepower were too much for Michigan to handle in the second half, losing, 73-63.

First Half

The first half started hot and kept the intensity for the in-state rivalry. Through four minutes, Jaelin Llewellyn, who started in Williams’ place, scored six quick points courtesy of an and-one opportunity and a corner three. As a team, the Wolverines shot 6-for-8 through the first five minutes and led Michigan State, 14-12, at the first media timeout.

For the next two minutes, however, both teams went scoreless until the Spartans put together a 6-0 run to create some cushion.

While McDaniel successfully cut the lead to two with four minutes remaining in the half, Michigan went cold while Michigan State went on a 7-0 run capped off by a Coen Carr slam-dunk to take a nine-point lead.

This @Coencarr2 dunk is so good, you have to see it multiple times.



: FOX pic.twitter.com/WeWqWQgi9H — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) February 18, 2024

With things looking dire and eerily similar to Nebraska and Illinois, McDaniel put the ball in his own hands, leading a 7-0 run by himself to cut the lead back to two. After a Tom Izzo timeout, Llewellyn walked into a three to take the lead for the Wolverines, 37-35, with 38 seconds remaining in the half.

Just 37.6 seconds later, however, the referee called a foul against McDaniel that sent Davis Smith to the free-throw line for the Spartans to give them a 39-37 halftime lead.

Second Half

Down by two, the Wolverines came out hot to start the second half, taking a three-point lead into the under-16 timeout. Out of the stoppage, Michigan committed four turnovers in just over two minutes and was still able to expand its lead to as many as six points. Shortly thereafter, Walker drained a three-pointer and made two free throws to cut the deficit to one.

Reed swung the momentum in Michigan’s favor by dunking on Carson Cooper, drawing the foul and making the free throw. However, Cooper dunked on the ensuing possession and Tre Holloman tied the game once again, forcing Howard to call a timeout with 11:28 remaining.

Out of the timeout, Malik Hall and Jaden Akins added to the Spartans’ 9-0 run, pairing a dunk with a three-pointer to give Michigan State a five-point lead, 61-56, at the 8:37 mark. After another Michigan timeout, Reed made two free throws and Nimari Burnett made a corner three to tie the game at 61.

Since the Burnett triple, Michigan had shot 1-for-5 (3:36 scoring drought) and turned the ball over four times. In that span, Cooper made a put-back dunk, A.J. Hoggard scored a layup, Hall drained two free throws and made a dunk, and Akins scored off another turnover to complete an 8-0 run into the final media timeout.

The Wolverines committed two more turnovers out of the final stoppage to bring the total to 22 (compared to nine by the Spartans) and Michigan State ran the clock out to sweep Michigan, and won, 73-63.

The Wolverines finished on a seven-minute scoring drought, committing five turnovers during that time. The Spartans also finished on a scoring drought (three minutes), but the three-minute differential was more than enough to give Michigan State a comfortable victory.

For Michigan, Reed finished with 15 points and 11 rebounds. For the Spartans, Walker scored 19 and Hall tallied 18 in the win.

The Wolverines have a five-day break before they go to Evanston to face the Northwestern Wildcats on Thursday.