QB Jack Tuttle returning to Michigan with waiver approved

Michigan’s quarterback room got deeper and more experienced. Jack Tuttle’s waiver to play one more season was approved.

So many memories and great people. The journey continues pic.twitter.com/0teFiOvGxR — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14) February 18, 2024

The 2024 campaign will be Tuttle’s seventh collegiate season and second with the Wolverines.

Tuttle was a four-star prospect out of San Marcos, CA in the class of 2018. Tuttle was ranked as the No. 8 pro-style QB by 247 Sports. Tuttle started his collegiate career with Utah but never saw game action and transferred to Indiana after his freshman season. Throughout four seasons at IU, Tuttle primarily played behind quarterbacks such as Peyton Ramsey, Michael Penix Jr., and Connor Bazelak.

Tuttle’s four-year career at IU featured 182 passing attempts, a completion percentage of 57.1 with 901 passing yards, five touchdowns, and six interceptions. While Tuttle played sparingly during Michigan’s 2023 national championship season, he was impressive when he was on the field, completing 15-of-17 pass attempts for 130 yards with one touchdown and 35 rushing yards.

The Indiana to Indiana connection. IU transfer Jack Tuttle finds tight end A.J. Barner up the seam. Tuttle looks comfortable with the offense.



pic.twitter.com/03tz3vffei — Brendan Moore (@bmoorecfb) April 1, 2023

Tuttle, who stands 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, should be all the more comfortable in Michigan’s scheme with another year in it. At national championship media day last month, offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell talked about Tuttle for a moment.

“Jack Tuttle, he’s a veteran guy, came from this spread offense and coming into more of an under-center, play-action, pro-style offense,” Campbell said. “Learning a lot there.”

Tuttle joins a list of quarterbacks who will all battle it out this spring to be Michigan’s QB1 — Alex Orji, Jayden Denegal, and Jadyn Davis, and Davis Warren. There’s no frontrunner right now and Tuttle will have a legitimate chance to stake his claim if he proves to be the best option of the bunch. At the very least, Michigan now has an added option and a veteran presence in the quarterback room.