Takeaways from Michigan’s home loss to Michigan State

The Michigan Wolverines kept it close for a while in their second matchup with the Michigan State Spartans this season, but they were ultimately too sloppy with the ball to win. Combine that with a scoreless drought in the final 7:01, and you got a recipe for epic disaster. The Spartans sweep the season series and came out victorious last night, 73-63.

Entering this game, Michigan was 4-0 when facing Michigan State at home during Juwan Howard’s head coaching tenure, winning by a combined margin of 57 points. That undefeated stretch is no more, and the pathetic ending was all too familiar for the Wolverines.

Here are some takeaways from the loss in the rivalry game.

A scoring drought at the worst possible time

Will Tschetter made a layup with 7:01 left to tie things up at 63. Those would be the last points the Wolverines would score, as U-M went 0-for-5 in the final seven minutes while turning over the ball six times.

The Wolverines couldn’t generate shots late because of how often they turned the ball over. It was awful execution down the stretch of what was otherwise a back-and-forth game. Michigan has had issues closing games for multiple seasons now, and this finish was certainly one of the uglist.

Turnovers were a BIG issue

As has been the case for most of this season, the Wolverines struggled to take care of the ball in this one.

Entering this game, Michigan has turned the ball over 315 times while opponents have only turned it over 244 times. That -2.8 ratio (meaning on average they turn over the ball about three more times than their opponent per game) is 328th out of 351 teams in the country, and is a big reason why Michigan has struggled to keep leads this season.

U-M had a season-high 22 turnovers, including some costly ones in the second half MSU run that helped the Spartans grab all the momentum. They ultimately scored 27 points off those turnovers.

Having this many turnovers in a game this late in the season is incredibly sloppy and frankly, it’s embarrassing. But it’s sadly not surprising considering how this season has gone.

MSU dominates in bench points and fast break points

The Spartans had big advantages in two areas that led to the Michigan loss: bench points and fast break points.

That layup from Tschetter were the only bench points Michigan had all game. Michigan only played eight guys in this one, and got very little from their bench unit, while the Spartans got 23 points from their reserves.

The Spartans always like to play quick and get up in transition, and it’s been a calling card for Tom Izzo for decades now. They did exactly that last night, scoring 19 points on the fast break, 17 more than the Wolverines.

A first half full of runs

The Wolverines started out this game 6-for-8 from the field, getting good shots to go bucket-for-bucket with the Spartans.

They went 3-of-13 after that, including a 4+ minute field goal drought (8:40-3:47). Combine that with seven turnovers and a 7-0 MSU run, and the Spartans had a 31-22 lead late in the first half.

Dug McDaniel, back after two straight road games for Michigan, essentially cancelled out that run with a 7-0 run of his own. It was poetic justice for McDaniel, as this came right after the MSU contingency in the stands chanted “do your homework,” in reference to his academic road-game suspension.

MSU traveled well, and it’s showing. A big group of Spartan fans chanted “do your homework at Dug McDaniel as he went to the line. McDaniel missed both free throws. pic.twitter.com/5e3JvmVH3J — Connor Earegood (@ConnorEaregood) February 18, 2024

It’s nice having a guy who can do this back in the starting lineup.

A few minutes later, Michigan went on another 8-0 run, punctuated by this Jaelin Llewellyn three.

After that rough patch, the Wolverines went into the half down just two. While it was nice to see this resiliency in the first half, the Wolverines crumbled late in the second half to lose this one.

Michigan goes the three-guard lineup

While Michigan had Dug McDaniel back for this home game, it was without another starter. Terrance Williams II, Michigan’s third leading scorer, was out due to an illness. Youssef Khayat and Jace Howard, who missed the last game due to an illness, also didn’t play.

With Williams out, Michigan started a three guard lineup with McDaniel, Jaelin Llewellyn and Nimari Burnett. The Wolverines moved the ball really well with this lineup on the floor, and McDaniel and Llewellyn sharing the floor leads to Michigan taking better shots.

That said, they give up a lot of size in with that lineup, which may have factored into the Spartans having more points in the paint (40-24). And you would think more guards on the floor would correlate to less turnovers, but that was not the case against MSU.

Up next

Alumni weekend continues for the Wolverines, with the Michigan women’s basketball team hosting Michigan State on Sunday. That game is set to tip-off at noon and will be on Big Ten Network.

The men’s basketball team isn’t in action again until Thursday, as they’ll travel to Evanston to take on Northwestern, another team projected to make the NCAA Tournament. That game is set to tip-off at 8 p.m. and will be on FS1.