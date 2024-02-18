Takeaways from Michigan’s loss to MSU in women’s hoops

To close out alumni weekend, the Michigan women’s basketball team came up just short against their rival, losing to Michigan State, 70-66.

Entering this game, the Wolverines are squarely on the bubble: ESPN’s Charlie Creme has them on the Last Four In line, CBS Sports’ Connor Groel has them as a 12-seed, and Megan Gauer with Her Hoop Stats has them on the First Four Out line.

MSU won the first match-up, 82-61, and with the Spartans projected as a 7-seed by all these outlets, a win today was crucial for U-M’s tournament hopes. Unfortunately, they didn’t take care ball well enough, couldn’t keep their hot shooting start going, and missed some big shots down the stretch to lose a heartbreaker.

Here are some takeaways from the loss.

Too many turnovers

The Wolverines lost their lead in the second quarter, with turnovers being a big reason why. They had eight turnovers in that first half, and 20 in the game.

The Wolverines did not take care of the ball in the second half especially, coughing up the ball a few times when the Spartans pressed in that third quarter, which helped spark a lengthy MSU run. U-M did better handling the pressure in the fourth, but they couldn’t score consistently enough late to get back into this one.

A game of runs in the third quarter

It was important for the Wolverines to come out of the half well after trailing by five, and they did exactly that.

U-M went on a 13-0 run that spanned almost four minutes in that third quarter, helping them take the lead and a good chunk of momentum. The Crisler Center got as loud as it had all day after some big defensive stops by the Wolverines. They continued to get big buckets in the third, with Jordan Hobbs nailing a three and Cameron Williams finishing in the post to help Michigan get out to a 7-point lead.

But the Wolverines couldn’t keep the good times rolling; a couple turnovers off of full-court pressure, a few big Spartan threes, and a 12-0 MSU run helped erase that lead.

A hot start from three

The Wolverines shot the lights out from deep to start this one, making five of their first six attempts from beyond the arc. Good ball movement and knocking down open shots helped the Wolverines have a lead for most of the first quarter.

The Wolverines cooled off a bit over the rest of the game, and ended up only making 34.6 percent of their threes. They couldn’t count on threes as a consistent source of offense in the second half, like they did in the first.

Michigan’s guards score the majority of the points

A bulk of the scoring load came from three of Michigan’s top guards: junior Laila Phelia, sophomore Jordan Hobbs and grad transfer Elissa Brett.

Phelia, Michigan’s leading scorer all season, had 10 points at the half, and Brett nearly matched her with nine, with the duo knocking down five threes in the first two quarters.

While she was quiet for most of the first half, Jordan Hobbs made a big impact in the final two quarters, scoring 11 points, knocking down a pair of threes, and cashing three of her four free throw attempts.

Overall, Phelia (23), Hobbs (13) and Brett (11) combined to score 47 of Michigan’s 66 points. It was a fairly balanced scoring attack, but it wasn’t enough to beat the Spartans.

Not a huge bench contribution

Much like we saw in the men’s game yesterday, the Spartan bench outscored the Wolverine bench by quite a bit.

MSU’s bench outscored Michigan’s in the first half (19-6), and while neither team had much bench scoring in the second half, MSU having 19 more bench points (27-8) was a big factor in the Spartan victory.

The conclusion of alumni weekend

Michigan men’s and women’s basketball players have been honored all weekend, and that concluded Sunday, with several former U-M women’s basketball players getting honored at halftime before gathering for a group picture.

Several @umichwbball alumni were honored at halftime of this one. Lots of them are rocking their sick varsity jackets pic.twitter.com/VvdfZK1RTY — Maize n Brew (@MaizenBrew) February 18, 2024

It was a cool moment, and the crowd got loud to support them. With an attendance of 10,641, this was the sixth-largest crowd in Michigan women’s basketball history, Crisler Center announced before the fourth quarter started. The crowd was pretty raucous all game long, especially the MSU contingency towards the end.

Up Next

Michigan has three more games before the Big Ten Tournament: road tests against Northwesten (Feb. 24, B1G+) and No. 2 Ohio State (Feb. 28, Peacock) before closing the regular season at home against Purdue (March 3, FS1). Every win counts for the Wolverines, and a win against Ohio State probably secures them a spot in March Madness.