Lincoln Riley wants to emulate Michigan’s build at USC

There are various ways in which a football program tries to shape its roster, especially in the day and age of NIL (name, image, likeness) and the transfer portal. And for a program like USC, they aren’t living up to their standard, and head coach Lincoln Riley’s plotting how to get over the hump.

During Riley’s first two years at USC, the team has gone 11-3 and 8-5, far from what USC fans are hoping for. Riley was brought in to restore greatness to a program that has won 11 national championships and is yearning for another.

Per The Athletic, Riley talked about building his staff and what he wants USC to become. Riley wants to be more like Michigan.

From The Athletic

He wants to emulate Michigan’s build, but that’s easier said than done because it’s heavily reliant on development and requires a lot of work and patience. Riley wants to sign high school players, build from the ground up and become less dependent on the transfer portal. “The only way that model works — you go get the best developers of talent, and you give the best high school players a reason for why they would want to sign with USC,” Riley said. He gave Michigan credit for the work it did in recent years that led to a national championship this past season. “They built it and, in a lot of ways, did it the right way,” Riley said. The Wolverines’ recruiting rankings from the 2021 through 2023 cycles were 13th, ninth and 17th nationally.

While Riley looking at Michigan’s model and attempting to emulate what Jim Harbaugh did is logical and admirable, he can’t replicate the model... he’s not Jim Harbaugh.

Sure, some of the mechanisms that led to Michigan’s tremendous culture and player development can be quantified. However, the human element of it all, the personal relationships forged at Michigan, and the hard work that the staff put in can’t be quantified with how it culminated in a national championship.

They say imitation is the sincerest form of flattery, but will Riley ever have the same success Michigan had in 2023? His mileage may vary.

USC, now a member of the Big Ten, plays Michigan at Michigan Stadium on September 21.