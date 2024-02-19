Michigan Baseball Recap: The Wolverines split the season opener in Arizona

The long offseason has come to an end, as the Michigan baseball team played its first games of the season last weekend, taking on Western Michigan at Camelback Ranch in Arizona.

After playing the four-game series, the Wolverines are off to a 2-2 start to the season. dropping the first two games of the weekend, but salvaging the series by winning the final two games.

Here’s a rundown of everything that took place in the desert.

Runs were scored early and often in the series opener on Friday afternoon, as both teams scored in the first inning, including the first RBI of second baseman Mack Timbrook’s Michigan career. The teams would continue to trade blows, tied 3-3 entering the bottom of the fifth, but Michigan would strike for three runs in the bottom half to go up 6-3.

Western Michigan came back swinging though and scored five runs in the sixth to go up 8-6. Greg Pace Jr. and Jonathan Kim home runs in the bottom of the sixth would put Michigan back up 9-8. However, Western Michigan’s bats couldn’t be held down, and the teams would continue to trade blows, before the Broncos eventually came out on top, winning 14-13 in eleven innings.

The second game didn’t get off to a good start at all, as Western Michigan struck for seven runs in the first two innings, chasing starting pitcher Ethan Houghtaling from the game after three innings. Fortunately, Michigan was able to respond with six unanswered runs to make it 7-6 heading into the fifth.

After going down 8-6 in the top of the fifth, Will Rogers would drive in Kyle Dernedee with a double, while Greg Pace would score on a throwing error to tie the game at 8-8. Joe Longo would single in a run in the sixth to give Michigan a 9-8 lead, but Western Michigan would go on to tie the game in the ninth, and win it in the tenth on a walk of home run by a score of 11-9.

Michigan would go down 2-0 in the first inning of Saturday’s second contest, but Jonathan Kim and Mitch Voit would both drive in runs in the bottom half to make it 2-2. Western Michigan would go up 3-2 in the second inning, but a Collin Priest three-run homer and Stephen Hrustich bases loaded hit by pitch would put Michigan on top 6-3. Michigan would strike for some late-game insurance in the sixth, as catcher Brock Leitgeb would have a three-run bases-clearing double to give Michigan the 9-4 win, its first of the year.

Looking to secure the split, Michigan would go back to work with Chase Allen on the mound on Sunday. He would have a strong five-inning start, allowing just two hits and not allowing a run. In the meantime, Michigan would go up 3-0 with a three-run fourth inning.

A Western Michigan home run would make it 3-1 in the sixth inning, but Michigan would respond with a Collin Priest single to drive in Stephen Hrustich. Hrustich would homer in the eighth, while Cole Caruso also singled in a run to make it 6-1. Michigan would hang on to win the game 6-2 and secure the series split.

While it might not have been the weekend Michigan envisioned, especially with two close losses, the bats were certainly alive and showed that the Wolverine lineup could be for real. Michigan will need to hit again next weekend, as the Wolverines will play a trio of games against Oklahoma State, Oregon State, and Arkansas at Globe Life Field in Arlington, Texas.