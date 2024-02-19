Kim Barnes Arico discusses Michigan being on the bubble, resting up after MSU loss

The Michigan Wolverines women’s basketball team badly needed a win Sunday against their rival Michigan State, but they came up just short, losing 70-66.

With Selection Sunday about a month away, the Wolverines are squarely on the bubble. Before Sunday’s loss, ESPN’s Charlie Creme had them on the Last Four In line, CBS Sports’ Connor Groel had them as a 12-seed, and Megan Gauer with Her Hoop Stats had them on the First Four Out line. MSU is in the NCAA Tournament, so a win would have helped immensely.

There’s still some time for the Wolverines to improve their tournament chances, but there’s not much room left for error. They have two matchups with teams near the bottom of the Big Ten standings (@ Northwestern on Feb. 24, home vs. Purdue on March 3), with a trip to Columbus to face the No. 2 Buckeyes (Feb. 28) sandwiched in between. After that, they have the Big Ten Tournament, which kicks off on March 6.

We’ve heard the clichés before of teams “locking in” and “blocking out the noise” surrounding a high-pressure spot like the Wolverines are currently in. But after Sunday’s loss, head coach Kim Barnes Arico acknowledged the noise is hard to avoid for the young players she coaches.

“The kids are probably on social media way, way, way more than me,” Barnes Arico said. “They read everything there is to read. I try not to pay attention to it, I try to get better every day, but this is obviously the world they live in. I’m sure they are paying close attention to it.

“We know how important this game was. But we also know there’s three games left and there’s the Big Ten Tournament. I think we compete with every team out there, it’s just about finishing it off and putting it together, but we definitely have the capability of being able to do that.”

Admittedly, the Wolverines were at a bit of a disadvantage going into the MSU game. The Spartans had six days of rest before this game, whereas the Wolverines played in Iowa City on Thursday night in a game where Iowa’s Caitlin Clark became the all-time leading scorer in women’s college basketball history. U-M lost, 106-89, flew back to Michigan immediately after, and didn’t get home until the middle of the night on Friday.

MSU pressed Michigan at full court in the second half, and while Barnes Arico said the Wolverines have handled that kind of pressure well all year long, a combination of tired legs and not having much time to prepare for it led to some costly turnovers.

“Nobody is making excuses for anything, but our turnaround and our prep, which we’ve handled pressure, but we didn’t really have the normal time (to prep),” Barnes Arico said. “When we have prep, we are amazing. It was more like, ‘Okay, can we keep everybody with energy coming into this game?’ And that’s what our focus was the last couple days.”

Having time in between games to get ready for your next opponent is vital, especially this late in the season. Michigan didn’t want to use that as an excuse, but that quick turnaround clearly hindered the Wolverines from an energy standpoint.

“Michigan State was on their bye week, but that’s all irrelevant to the 10,000 people here,” Barnes Arico said. “A coach said this to me a long time ago, ‘It’s not who you play, it’s when you play ‘em,’ and I didn’t really understand that in my younger day, and now I’m like...damn. Now I got six days to prepare for our final stretch and make sure we do this, this and this. Like we haven’t even had practice.”

The Wolverines will now have a few days to rest and prepare, as they don’t face Northwestern until Saturday. When asked what Barnes Arico wants to focus on in practice, she reiterated the Wolverines will use this time to rest up and make sure they are prepared to face pressure on the court and finish the season strong.

“The kids are tired, they’re legitimately tired. So now you lose a couple games, and you try to keep the confidence and keep the momentum and everything else — that’s our job, take off tomorrow, rest yourself, and we’re coming back at it on Tuesday to make a run down the stretch,” Barnes Arico said.