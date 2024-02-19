Michigan Spring Ball Preview: Quarterbacks

Michigan has had the luxury of having the luxury of stability at the quarterback position the past two seasons. J.J. McCarthy amassed an incredible 27-1 record at Michigan’s starting quarterback including a national championship victory, but McCarthy is headed to the NFL. Who will be the heir apparent to McCarthy is far from decided and spring practices could go a long way in determining who will be Michigan’s QB1.

Here’s a look at Michigan’s QB room heading into spring ball.

Alex Orji

Orji is the most explosive athlete in Michigan’s QB room and a reason why the ball was put in his hands as a runner against Ohio State and Alabama. Orji had 15 rushing attempts in 2023 for 86 yards and a touchdown.

“He knew the offense really well. He knew what he was doing,” offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell said earlier this month. “We were very comfortable with him being able to execute that. With his composure, his athletic ability, his understanding of the offense, putting him in those situations were advantageous for us as an offense.”

Michigan running Jet Bash counter with sophomore QB Alex Orji (6-3, 236 ) vs. Ohio State.



Michigan did this a lot back when J.J. McCarthy used to spell Cade McNamara. Bet you see it in the B1G title game. Ohio State used to kill Michigan w/ different bashes in the day. pic.twitter.com/DVcFnSXakZ — Nick Baumgardner (@nickbaumgardner) November 26, 2023

Former Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh once described Orji as “like looking at Herschel Walker playing quarterback, who can really throw the ball.”

Orji, who’s now 6-foot-3 and 236 pounds, threw for 2,064 yards as a senior in high school with a 51.4 percent completion percentage, 28 passing touchdowns, eight interceptions with 1,187 rushing yards and 24 rushing touchdowns.

Jayden Denegal

Denegal was 4-for-5 with a touchdown pass last season and is someone Kirk Campbell believes was the most improved offensive player last year.

Jayden Denegal throws his first career touchdown pass to Peyton O’Leary.

45-0 Michigan pic.twitter.com/Jktm1RkerZ — Due# (@JDue51) October 1, 2023

Denegal, who’s 6-foot-5 and 235 pounds, received a Ben Roethlisberger comparison from Campbell as well.

“The big thing about Denny is he’s so big. He’s gonna thrive in live situations breaking tackles like a Ben Roethlisberger type,” Campbell said. “Something may not look pretty in practice, but in the game that might not be a sack. That might just be an arm coming across his chest and he shrugs it off. We understand that and we gotta put him in gamelike situations to see if he can display those abilities.”

Jadyn Davis

Davis will be a true freshman and has already benefited from being an early enrollee. Davis practiced with the Michigan team during their preparations for the Rose Bowl and CFP National Championship Game.

Jadyn Davis throwing at practice pic.twitter.com/MIX1VuS6Fa — Trevor Woods (@WoodsFootball) December 30, 2023

“Very impressive young guy, all about his business,” head coach Sherrone Moore said at Rose Bowl media day. “Really what we thought he would be. Attacking every day. Excited for him. He’s got all the arm talent, all the ability in the world. Excited to see how he progresses.”

Davis, 6-foot-1 and 190 pounds, was the No. 93 overall player in the 2024 class and No. 7 quarterback in the country. As a senior at Providence Day School in Charlotte, North Carolina, Davis threw for 3,370 yards with 43 passing touchdowns and three rushing scores.

Jack Tuttle

Jack Tuttle’s waiver to play one more season was approved over the weekend. The 2024 campaign will be Tuttle’s seventh collegiate season and second with the Wolverines.

So many memories and great people. The journey continues pic.twitter.com/0teFiOvGxR — Jack Tuttle (@jacktuttle14) February 18, 2024

Tuttle, who stands 6-foot-4 and 210 pounds, completed 15-of-17 pass attempts for 130 yards last season with one passing touchdown and 35 rushing yards. And before joining Michigan Tuttle accumulated 901 passing yards, a 57.1 completion percentage with five touchdowns and six interceptions in four seasons at Indiana.

Davis Warren

Warren, a former walk-on and the Offensive Scout Team Player of the Year in 2021 is entering his fourth season at Michigan and has completed 5-of-14 passes in his career for 89 yards and one interception.

“He probably does have the best understanding coming back in the room as far as what we’re trying to do, and how we’re trying to accomplish it, especially in the throw game. He’s very committed to his craft,” Campbell said about Warren.

Conclusion

While fans may already have their favorite in the QB competition, the race is relatively even heading at the moment.

Orji is the most gifted runner and observers of Orji at practice say he has stellar arm strength.

Denegal is physical and athletic in his own right and has a legitimate chance to be the starter.

Tuttle’s experience is valuable and he shouldn’t be underestimated.

Jadyn Davis is young but could be both the present and the future.

Davis Warren has been the underdog his entire time at Michigan and that won’t be changing now.

There’s always a chance that Michigan adds another quarterback to the mix via the transfer portal, but with Tuttle returning there’s a good chance Michigan feels good about their depth at quarterback and one of these names will emerge as their QB1.