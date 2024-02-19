Big House Bleachers: McCarthy’s draft stock, Michigan’s new coaching staff updates, 2023 team superlatives

In this week’s episode of the Big House Bleachers podcast, Michael Smeltzer and Matt Hartwell discuss J.J. McCarthy’s NFL Draft projection, Michigan’s record-breaking NFL Combine invites, the latest player transfers, more coaching staff changes, and NIL initiatives taking place in Ann Arbor. The boys also present their postseason superlative awards.

