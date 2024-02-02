Grant Newsome promoted to Michigan’s offensive line coach

There’s been a lot of turnover on the coaching staff for Michigan football lately, but now we know that another familiar face will be staying.

Tight ends coach Grant Newsome has been elevated to offensive line coach in Ann Arbor.

Newsome first joined the coaching staff as a student assistant in 2019 after he medically retired from football due to a gruesome leg injury he suffered during his true freshman season against Wisconsin in the Big House in 2016. After being a student assistant, he moved to a grad assistant role working with the offensive line for the 2020 and 2021 seasons, and was then promoted to the tight ends coach in 2022.

Newsome has worked closely with both the offensive line and the tight ends, and he played a part in the Wolverines being the first program to win back-to-back Joe Moore awards in 2021 and 2022.

“I’m humbled and excited by the opportunity presented to me by Coach Moore to lead the offensive line at Michigan,” Newsome said in a press release. “I want to thank Coach Moore for his trust in me and in his development of me as a coach. I also want to thank Coach Harbaugh for everything he has done for me in my playing and coaching career. I cannot wait to continue the work that has been done building the offensive line into the best unit in college football.”

This is a slam-dunk hire for new head football coach Sherrone Moore, and once he’s been officially introduced, Newsome is the first position coach to be hired under Moore. Continuity is of the utmost importance for the Wolverines right now, who lost Jim Harbaugh to the NFL last week and strength and conditioning coach Ben Herbert Monday morning to join Harbaugh’s staff in Los Angeles.

This hire is also kind of an expected one, as Harbaugh told reporters last year that Newsome was being “groomed” to be the next offensive line coach at Michigan. Of course, Harbaugh wasn’t the one to ultimately decide that, but it shows Moore had the same mindset that Harbaugh did.

The offensive line has been Michigan’s most elite unit over the last three seasons, and they wouldn’t have won the National Championship without that group being as good as they were. They excelled on college football’s biggest stage as well, rushing for more than 300 rushing yards — more than any other team ever in a College Football Playoff game — and four touchdowns.

The Wolverines have key players to replace on the offensive line, including Zak Zinter, Trevor Keegan and LaDarius Henderson. With Newsome at the helm of this unit — and with Moore leading the team — Michigan fans should have a lot of faith in this unit reloading and continuing to dominate.

It’s expected to be a busy offseason, as Moore looks to fill out his staff and has been hitting the recruiting trail hard. Stay with Maize n Brew for updates all offseason long.