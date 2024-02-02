Michigan Mock Draft Roundup: Where things stand at the start of February

It’s Senior Bowl week, which means we should see plenty of activity when it comes to the NFL Draft in the days ahead. Scouts from all teams are in Mobile, Alabama to get a look at some of college football’s biggest names as they prep for April’s draft.

Several Michigan players are in attendance, including wide receiver Roman Wilson, who had himself quite the first day, showing he can compete with (and beat) some of the best corners in the draft.

Roman Wilson cannot be stopped today



pic.twitter.com/ykwnf4t5na — PFF College (@PFF_College) January 30, 2024

Wilson could become a hot commodity in the draft, but for now his name is still relatively low on mock drafts, most likely due to the elite talent that exists at the position this year.

However, Michigan still has some prospects who are at the top, so let’s take a look at where some of them are going in the most recent draft projections.

Nate Davis - USA Today

No. 11 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Minnesota Vikings

With quarterback Kirk Cousins injured and in the final year of his contract, this could be the year the Vikings pull the trigger and move on. McCarthy would be an excellent fit for them and would benefit from being in an offense with Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison and T.J. Hockenson.

McCarthy might be a bit of a polarizing prospect due to the lack of production he he had statistically compared to guys like Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels. However, he still has plenty of talent and upside, which could make him a worthwhile selection in the draft and potentially a good value in the middle of the first round.

No. 12 Overall - Quarterback J.J. McCarthy to the Denver Broncos

The Broncos are another team that could be in need of a quarterback in this year’s draft, especially given the struggles Russell Wilson has had in Denver. Much like Minnesota, the Broncos have some good talent on offense already with guys like Courtland Sutton and Javonte Williams. Additionally, McCarthy would get to work under the tutelage of Sean Payton, who has had success developing quarterbacks in the past.

No. 47 Overall - Defensive Tackle Kris Jenkins to the New York Giants

Kris Jenkins has been a draft crush for many pundits since last offseason before he opted to return to school for 2023. It seems like most have him pegged to go in the second round right now — which seems appropriate given his skillset — but he has the potential to go higher if he impresses at the combine.

The Giants have seemingly had trouble on defense the last couple seasons, particularly against the run, so Jenkins could be a nice fit up front alongside star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence. Maybe he could be part of the solution to New York’s defensive woes.

No. 62 Overall - Running Back Blake Corum to the Baltimore Ravens

Jim Harbaugh might be back in the NFL, but that wouldn’t stop his brother from drafting his players. In this mock draft, Blake Corum slots in with the Ravens at the back end of the second round. This seems to be where most outlets have Corum pegged to go, but there is plenty of talent at the position this year, which could push him down the board.

Baltimore could be in need of a new running back in this year’s draft. Both Gus Edwards and J.K. Dobbins will be hitting the free agent market, leaving the door wide open for a younger back to take over. Baltimore’s offense consistently produces, especially on the ground, and Corum could get a nice start to his professional career if he ends up there.