List of recruits visiting for Michigan’s first recruiting event under Sherrone Moore

For the first time in the Sherrone Moore era, the Michigan Wolverines are set to host recruits on campus this weekend.

A recruiting dead period is set to take place beginning next Tuesday, Feb. 6, that runs through Sunday, March 3, so it’s really nice that they were able to sneak in a recruiting event before that kicks in.

This is not a lengthy list by any stretch of the imagination, but it is a start of things to come, nonetheless. Here is the tentative list of visitors set to visit Ann Arbor this weekend.

2025 class

Bradenton (FL) four-star DB Alex Graham - No. 99 overall, No. 14 CB

A native of Detroit, Graham is quite familiar with the Michigan football program. He has visited multiple times and previously went to the Michigan-friendly Cass Tech High School in Detroit before transferring to IMG Academy in Florida. There is one Crystal Ball prediction in for the Wolverines.

Trenton (NJ) four-star LB Kamar Archie - No. 193 overall, No. 25 LB

At 6-foot-1 and 215 pounds, Archie is already the requisite size to play at the collegiate level, while just entering his senior season this fall. He has other really nice offers from Clemson, Georgia, Florida, Oklahoma, Penn State, Notre Dame, Tennessee, USC and more. He has not visited Ann Arbor, but he did see Michigan up close last fall for the game at Penn State.

New Rochelle (NY) four-star OL Rowan Byrne - No. 264 overall No. 24 OT

Moore seems to be prioritizing Byrne early on, as he visited with him earlier this week at his high school. Byrne visited Penn State for its Junior Day last weekend, so it’s nice for him to check out Ann Arbor once again before the month-long dead period. At 6-foot-6 and 297 pounds, Byrne is a flex offensive lineman, but seems to project best at the collegiate level on the inside.

West Bloomfield (MI) four-star WR Kamren Flowers - No. 307 overall, No. 37 WR

West Bloomfield has been kind to the Wolverines on the recruiting trail in recent years, so it’ll be interesting to see how hard Ron Bellamy goes after Flowers, who stands 5-foot-11 and weighs 170 pounds. He has other offers from MSU, Penn State, Wisconsin, Miami and more.

Princeton (NJ) three-star DL Kole Briehler - No. 447 overall, No. 42 DL

Briehler is an ATHLETE at Hun High School in New Jersey — the same school as the aforementioned Archie — as he plays football and is also on the track and field team. He has other offers from Florida, Miami, Oklahoma, Penn State, USC, Wisconsin, Rutgers and more.